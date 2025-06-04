Santucci Shines, But Blue Rocks Blank Cyclones, 2-0

June 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, Del. - LHP Jonathan Santucci continued his stellar stretch on the mound, firing a career-high-tying 5.1 innings of five-hit shutout ball. However, Wilmington's Travis Sthele matched him zero for zero, retiring the final 23 batters to snap Brooklyn's seven-game winning streak, as the Blue Rocks blanked the Cyclones, 2-0, on Wednesday night at Frawley Stadium.

Brooklyn (37-16) had an opportunity to get on the board in the top of the second inning. SS Marco Vargas started the inning with a single to center and advanced to second when C Chris Suero was plunked. However, a double-play ground ball to second and a ground out to third ended the threat. The Cyclones would not put another runner on base the rest of the night.

Wilmington's (22-31) best chance to strike early came in the bottom of the third. The Blue Rocks loaded the bases against Santucci with three straight one-out singles. However, the 22-year-old induced a line-drive double play to second to squelch the rally.

Santucci retired the final eight batters he faced in the no-decision, scattering five singles without allowing a walk over 5.1 frames. The Leominster, Mass. native struck out five in the contest and has allowed just one run over his last 20.2 innings spanning four appearances and three starts.

The Blue Rocks manufactured the game's only runs in the bottom of the seventh. LF Gavin Dugas started the rally by smacking a double over the center fielder's head to start the inning, quickly advancing to third on a fly out to center. C Matt Suggs and 3B Jackson Ross followed with back-to-back ground-rule doubles to center, chasing in a pair, to provide Wilmington a 2-0 lead.

Sthele (3-2) prevented any sort of comeback effort, finishing off the complete game shutout with a ground out to second. The San Antonio, Texas native twirled his second complete game and shutout of the season, and his first in a nine-inning contest. Sthele held Brooklyn to one hit and recorded just two strikeouts, facing only one batter over the minimum.

RHP Matt Allan (0-1) was saddled with his first defeat. The 24-year-old was charged with two runs on three hits over 1.2 innings, striking out three without issuing a walk.

Brooklyn will try and return to the win column on Thursday evening. RHP Nate Dohm (0-0, 3.86), the New York Mets' No. 18 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is scheduled to make the start for the Cyclones. The Blue Rocks are projected to counter with LHP Erik Tolman (0-1, 5.30). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







