Travis Sthele's Complete Game One-Hitter Leads Blue Rocks to 2-0 Win

June 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones by a score of 2-0.

Both starting pitchers delivered strong performances. Both starters kept the other team's offenses quiet in what turned out to be a pitcher's duel.

Wilmington starter Travis Sthele was even better. He delivered arguably his best outing of the season, pitching a complete game shutout while allowing just one hit and retiring 23 straight batters after giving up that lone hit.

"I am still taking it all in, it has not hit me yet," Sthele said. "It was a lot of fun to be out there."

Brooklyn's pitcher, Jonathan Santucci, finished with a final line of 5.1 innings pitched, five hits, no runs, no walks, and five strikeouts.

His only area of trouble came in the bottom of the third. Elijah Nunez, Cortland Lawson, and Caleb Lomavita all singled to load the bases with one out. However, Cyclones pitcher Jonathan Santucci was able to escape the jam when Branden Boissiere lined out to Jesús Báez, who turned a double play by forcing out the runner at second.

The Blue Rocks finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh inning. Gavin Dugas hit a double just over the center fielder's head. Armando Cruz advanced Dugas to third with a sacrifice fly. Matt Suggs then drove in Dugas with a ground-rule double into the left-center field gap. Jackson Ross followed with another double in nearly the same spot, giving the Blue Rocks a 2-0 lead.

"I knew we had a pitcher's duel going," Sthele said. "But I knew my guys would come through, and they did."

The Blue Rocks are now 1-1 in the series against Brooklyn and will look to carry this positive momentum forward.







