Drive Fall to Emperors 4-1

June 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive's comeback hopes were stifled by early damage and missed opportunities Wednesday night as the Rome Emperors held on for a 4-1 victory in game two of the six-game series at Fluor Field.

Rome (27-26) scored all four of its runs in the second and third innings and relied on a strong bullpen to outlast Greenville (26-27), who outhit the Emperors 8-4 but went just 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Right-hander Luke Sinnard (1-1) earned his first win of the season, holding the Drive to one run across five innings while striking out three and walking three. Rob Griswold worked around a two-hit ninth to record his first save.

Rome's E.J. Exposito and Lizandro Espinoza provided the key early blows. After Titus Dumitru opened the second inning with a walk, Exposito ripped an RBI double to right. Ambioris Tavarez followed with another double, and Jace Grady's sacrifice fly plated the second run. In the third, Espinoza launched a solo homer-his seventh of the season-and Exposito delivered again with a two-out RBI single, extending Rome's lead to 4-0.

Drive starter Payton Tolle (1-3) lasted six innings, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out eight. He settled in after the third, retiring the final 10 batters he faced, but the early hole proved too deep.

Greenville's lone run came in the bottom of the fifth. Justin Riemer worked a leadoff walk and scored two batters later on Franklin Arias' two-out RBI double down the third base line. With that double Arias extended his hitting streak to 14 games. The Drive threatened again in the sixth with three straight singles by Antonio Anderson, Brooks Brannon, and Riemer, but Hudson White flied out to end the inning.

The Drive put two more runners aboard in the ninth but again couldn't deliver the timely hit. A foul popout by Nelly Taylor, who went 0-for-5, stranded the tying run in the on-deck circle.

Riemer finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, while Anderson also added a pair of hits. Arias, who entered the night batting .372, notched his 11th double and 23rd RBI.

Greenville's bullpen duo of Michael Sansone and Matt McShane combined for three scoreless innings with three strikeouts, but the offense was unable to capitalize on its chances, leaving 10 men on base.

The series continues Thursday at Fluor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. with the Drive looking to regain the series lead.







