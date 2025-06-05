Drive Infielder Franklin Arias Earns SAL Player of the Month Honors

June 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Drive shortstop Franklin Arias has been named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month for May, following a dominant stretch at the plate that highlighted his emergence as one of the most exciting young talents in the Boston Red Sox organization.

Arias, the Boston Red Sox No. 3 Prospect, led the league in batting average (.404), hits (40), and doubles (9) while finishing second in total bases (57) and OPS (1.014). He ranked third in RBI (19), fourth in slugging percentage (.576), and fifth in on-base percentage (.438) for the month. Over the course of May, he racked up 13 multi-hit games, including a pair of career-high-tying four-hit performances on May 22 at Bowling Green and May 29 vs. Jersey Shore.

Signed by the Red Sox as an international free agent out of Caracas, Venezuela, on January 15, 2023, Arias has quickly made his presence known in his first full season of affiliated baseball. Arias was quickly promoted from Red Sox Single-A affiliate Salem on April 29 and continued his hot start with exceptional plate discipline, consistent contact, and gap-to-gap power, Arias has been a key offensive force for the Drive throughout the month.

"We're incredibly proud of Franklin, he's very talented," said Drive Manager Liam Carroll. "He matches his talent with his preparation, approach, and by being a great competitor; he's aggressive at the plate, but also selective to get the pitches he wants to hit."

Arias becomes the first Greenville Drive player to earn South Atlantic League Player of the Month honors in 2025.

