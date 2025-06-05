'Burgers Load up for Four Home Runs in 7-4 Win

June 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Hub City flipped the script Thursday against the team with the most home runs in the South Atlantic League, taking down Greensboro 7-4. Four separate Spartanburgers home runs powered the offense, while Josh Trentadue and Kolton Curtis (W, 2-1) combined for all nine innings on the mound with 10 strikeouts.

Both starters allowed a runner into scoring position in the first but eventually put zeroes on the scoreboard. Facing Greensboro right-hander Khristian Curtis (L, 1-4), Yeison Morrobel mashed the first pitch of the top of the second inning off the right-field scoreboard. Trentadue protected the lead, working around a walk and an error in the bottom half.

After a calmer third frame, Khristian Curtis lost his command in the fourth. The Spartanburgers led the inning off with a walk and a single. A Greensboro fielding error contributed to the Spartanburgers scoring a run. After a couple more walks and a pitching change, new reliever Jack Carey stranded three on the bags. Hub City got to Carey in the fifth. With one out, Keith Jones tagged a line-drive home run to right. Anthony Gutierrez followed Jones up with his first homer of the season, sending one well over the left-center field wall.

Kolton Curtis took over for Trentadue in the bottom of the fifth. Duce Gourson responded with two outs for a two-run home run to cut the Hub City lead in half. In the top of the sixth, Arturo Disla traded another blow. Disla scorched a two-run blast of his own to dead-center.

The 'Burgers tacked on one more run in the seventh. Gutierrez was hit by the first pitch of the inning. He stole second, and Morrobel doubled home the seventh run of the game for Hub City. It was the last of three hits on the evening for Morrobel, collecting a second RBI.

The Grasshoppers fought back in the eighth against Kolton Curtis. Keiner Delgado started the inning with a leadoff homer. The next two batters reached on a single and a walk. Kolton Curtis promptly rolled a double play. A two-out single from Omar Alfonzo scored a second run in the inning.

The Spartanburgers went into the ninth with a three-run lead. Morrobel popped out to finish a clean top of the inning and end any chance of a cycle. After a leadoff single in the bottom half, Kolton Curtis turned his own double play on a comebacker. One pitch later, the Spartanburgers turned a ground ball into the final out of the contest.

With a 7-4 win, the Spartanburgers take a 2-1 series lead into Friday. RHP David Davalillo (4-0, 1.02 ERA) toes the rubber for Hub City trying to follow up his SAL May Pitcher of the Month selection. Greensboro sends LHP Connor Wietgrefe (0-2, 6.75 ERA) out there to challenge. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.







