Renegades Get Bats Going in Easy Win over Aberdeen

June 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Aberdeen, Md. - The Hudson Valley Renegades exploded offensively in an 11-2 blowout win over the Aberdeen IronBirds at Ripken Stadium on Thursday.

The Renegades jumped in front in the top of the first when Jackson Castillo singled and Parks Harber walked to put runners at first and second. Omar Martinez drove in Castillo with an RBI single.

Griff O'Ferrall and Austin Overn drew a pair of walks to lead off the bottom of the first against Josh Grosz. An RBI groundout by Leandro Arias scored O'Ferrall, and Overn came home on a sacrifice fly by Aron Estrada.

After the rough start, Grosz (4-3) settled in to allow just the two runs on five hits across 5.0 innings while walking three and striking out five.

In the fifth Dillon Lewis ripped a triple to right-center and scored on a sacrifice fly by Castillo to tie the game at 2.

Hudson Valley brought across five runs in the sixth to take a 7-2 lead. Jose Colmenares walked and Alexander Vargas hit a two-run homer to left. Brenny Escanio followed with a double and Tomas Frick drove him in with an RBI single. The next batter, Dillon Lewis, launched a two-run homer for his first long ball in High-A. Lewis was 2-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

In the seventh the Renegades tacked on four more runs to pull away. Escanio singled and later scored on another RBI single by Frick. A pair of walks to Lewis and Castillo loaded the bases. Two wild pitches brought in Frick and Lewis, and Castillo scored on an RBI groundout by Coby Morales to extend the Hudson Valley advantage to 11-2.

The Renegades bullpen of Tony Rossi, Bryce Warrecker, and Hayden Merda combined for four hitless innings behind Grosz and retired the final 12 IronBirds batters. In the last seven games, the bullpen has thrown 27 innings and been charged with just two earned runs.

Renegades Record:

33-20







