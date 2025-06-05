Spartanburgers' David Davalillo Named South Atlantic League May Pitcher of the Month

June 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Minor League Baseball and the South Atlantic League have tabbed Spartanburgers pitcher David Davalillo as the league's May Pitcher of the Month. In five May appearances, the right-hander led all qualified High-A hurlers with a 0.96 ERA and struck out 35 batters.

Davalillo picked up three wins in May. He only allowed three earned runs in 28 innings pitched and struck out at least six in all five starts. Over his final 19 innings of May, the righty did not allow an extra base hit. Davalillo held opponents to a .152 batting average and maintained a 0.68 WHIP. On May 16, Davalillo tied a career high with seven scoreless innings. A week later, he tied another career best with 10 strikeouts.

Hub City's ace has now won two league-wide awards; Davalillo won SAL Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 15-20 after five scoreless, hitless innings and eight strikeouts in a win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on April 18.

Davalillo is scheduled to get the ball for the Spartanburgers Friday, June 6 against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Hub City and Greensboro wrap up a six-game set over the weekend before the 'Burgers head home to welcome the Wilmington Blue Rocks from June 10-15. Tickets are available at HubCitySpartanburgers.com.







