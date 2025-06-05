Wilmington Pitchers Button Mash to No Avail, Losing 1-0 to Brooklyn

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (22-32) were defeated by the Brooklyn Cyclones (38-16) by a final score of 1-0 on Thursday, June 5 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

The game was a pitcher's duel throughout the first five innings, as Erik Tolman for Wilmington and Nate Dohm for Brooklyn continuously traded blows on the mound. Tolman threw four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while walking two and striking out four. On the other hand, Dohm lasted five innings, allowing just two hits and one walk in addition to striking out six.

"I'm feeling pretty good. A little fatigued after a season-high for innings, but I prepared for it correctly I thought," Tolman said. "Everything [was working], fastball, slider and changeup. I didn't really throw the changeup until the last inning, I threw about three or four, but the last hitter I threw a couple good ones and it worked out. Gotta keep it going."

The scoreless tie finally broke in the top of the sixth, as Bryan Caceres, in the midst of his second inning of middle-relief duty, allowed an RBI single to Jesus Baez that scored Carson Benge and gave the Cyclones the only run they needed to secure the victory.

Wilmington mustered up just three hits on the evening, doubles by Elijah Nunez, Armando Cruz and T.J. White. White's came with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, followed by Brandon Pimentel getting hit by a pitch, but both runners were stranded.

"It's baseball, some days you're gonna hit, some days you're not," Tolman said. "Same thing as pitching, some days you're gonna perform really well, some days you're gonna get hit around. Today, the pitching aspect was definitely there, but the hitting aspect was just a little too late."

Tolman and Caceres combined for seven innings of work, allowing just one run and six hits, followed by Miguel Gomez who pitched the final two innings, allowing no runs and striking out three.

The Blue Rocks now trail this six-game series 2-1 and will look to get back in the win column on Friday, June 6. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







