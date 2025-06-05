Dohm, Hall Dominate, as Cyclones Blank Blue Rocks, 1-0

WILMINGTON, Del. - RHP Nate Dohm hurled 5.0 innings of two-hit shutout ball to start the night, and RHP Noah Hall finished it off with 4.0 frames of one-hit work, as the Brooklyn Cyclones secured its sixth shutout win of the year with a 1-0 victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday night at Frawley Stadium.

Dohm (1-0) shined in his longest outing with the Cyclones thus far. The 22-year-old retired the final nine batters he faced, scattering a pair of doubles and walking only one, striking out six en route to his first High-A victory and his third win overall.

Scoreless through five innings, Brooklyn (38-16) broke up the shutout bid with a two-out rally in the sixth. CF Carson Benge sliced a double down the left-field line, putting a man in scoring position. On a 1-2 pitch, 3B Jesús Báez looped a jam shot in front of the center fielder for a base knock. Benge, who was running on the delivery, scampered around to score on the single, putting Brooklyn ahead 1-0.

RHP Noah Hall entered in the bottom of the sixth and walked the leadoff batter before retiring eight-straight hitters into the eighth inning.

Wilmington (22-32) threatened to draw even or take the lead in the eighth and ninth, but Hall would not break. The Blue Rocks loaded the bases with two out in the ninth on a hit-by-pitch and a pair of walks, but C Caleb Lomavita flied out to center to end the rally. An inning later, LF T.J. White roped a two-out double and 1B Brandon Pimentel was plunked, but 2B Armando Cruz popped out to short to end the threat, sealing Brooklyn's 1-0 win.

Hall earned the first save of his professional career and his first save since his sophomore season at Appalachian State University with 4.0 innings of scoreless relief. The 24-year-old yielded just one hit and walked three, striking out six.

LHP Erik Tolman took a no-decision for the Blue Rocks. The 26-year-old tossed a season-high 4.0 innings of scoreless ball, permitting one hit, issuing two walks, and punching out four. RHP Bryan Cáceres (1-2) took the loss out of the bullpen, allowing one run on three hits over 3.0 innings.

The Cyclones will try and secure at least a series split in game four of the series on Friday night. LHP Sean Manaea (NR), who made his professional debut with Wilmington in 2014, is expected to make his first Major League rehab start for Brooklyn. RHP Travis Sykora (0-0, 0.00), the Washington Nationals' No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is scheduled to get the ball for the Blue Rocks. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







