Cermak Swats Walk-Off Homer to Lift Bootleggers to 5-4 Win

June 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - After relinquishing a late lead, Ryan Cermak's walk-off, two-run blast propelled the Bowling Green Bootleggers (30-23) to a 5-4 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (19-34) on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green began the scoring in the bottom of the third off Jersey Shore starter Estibenzon Jimenez. Hunter Haas hit a leadoff double and scored on an RBI double from Carlos Colmenarez. Colmenarez moved to third on an Adrian Santana single and scored on a Mac Horvath sacrifice fly, extending the Bootleggers' lead to 2-0 in the third.

Jersey Shore countered with one run in the fifth inning off Bootleggers starter Garrett Edwards. Bryson Ware led off the frame with a double and scored on a Zach Arnold RBI double, cutting the deficit to 2-1. In the bottom half of the fifth, Jhon Diaz crushed a solo homer to right field to push Bowling Green's lead to 3-1.

Bowling Green starter Garrett Edwards exited after 6.0 frames, allowing just one run on three hits while matching a career-high with nine strikeouts.

The BlueClaws tied the game in the top of the eighth. Dylan Campbell doubled and reached third on a balk from Chris Villaman. Campbell scored on an Elio Prado RBI groundout. The next hitter, Eduardo Lopez, crushed a solo shot to left field to knot the game at 3-3.

Jersey Shore took the lead in the ninth on a solo blast from Bryson Ware, putting the visitors ahead, 4-3.

Bowling Green came back in the bottom of the ninth off Jersey Shore reliever Jake Eddington. Noah Myers hit a leadoff single, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a walk-off, two-run blast from Ryan Cermak, lifting the Bootleggers to a 5-4 victory.

Villaman (7-0) earned the win, tossing 2.0 frames while allowing three runs on four hits with one strikeout. Eddington (0-1) took the loss, hurling 2.0 innings while allowing two runs on two hits with five strikeouts.

Bowling Green seeks its second consecutive series win as they send out RHP Hayden Snelsire (2-1, 1.95) to face Jersey Shore's RHP Casey Steward (2-6, 5.79) on Friday at 6:35 PM CT at Bowling Green Ballpark.

