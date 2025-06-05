Grasshoppers Fall to Spartanburgers, 7-4, on Thursday Night
June 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Hub City Spartanburgers, 7-4, on Thursday evening at First National Bank Field. With the loss, the Grasshoppers dropped to 35-18 on the season, while the Spartanburgers improved to 29-25. Hub City edged Greensboro in hits, 9-8, with both teams committing one error.
Infielder Keiner Delgado led the charge for the Grasshoppers, going 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Duce Gourson added to the effort, finishing 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Kalae Harrison, Esmerlyn Valdez, Javier Rivas, Omar Alfonzo, and Lonnie White Jr.
Yeison Morrobel paced the Spartanburgers offensively, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI, and one run scored. Arturo Disla followed with a 2-for-4 performance that included a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Anthony Gutierrez, Keith Jones II, and Julian Brock also contributed hits for Hub City.
Right-handed pitcher Khristian Curtis got the start for Greensboro, striking out four while allowing three hits, two earned runs, and four walks over 3.2 innings. Curtis was charged with the loss and moved to 1-4 on the season.
Left-hander Josh Trentadue started for the Spartanburgers, striking out six and surrendering just two hits and one walk across four innings of work. Trentadue earned the win and improved his record to 2-1. The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Hub City Spartanburgers tomorrow, Friday, June 6 at 6:30 PM for FANomenal Fireworks Friday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.
