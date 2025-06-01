Grasshoppers Defeat Hot Rods 2-1 in Final Game of Home Series

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Javier Rivas(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREEENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 2-1, in the final game of its home series on Sunday, June 1. The Grasshoppers improved to 34-16 on the season while the Hot Rods fell to 27-23 as both teams had four hits.

Infielder Javier Rivas led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-3 with a double and one runs scored. Outfielder Shalin Polanco followed close behind as he went 2-3 with one RBI.

Leading at the plate for the Hot Rods was infielder Raudelis Martinez as he went 2-4 with a double. Hits for Bowling Green were also tallied by Adrian Santana and Noah Myers.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Hung-Leng Chang as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up three hits and one earned run on five innings of work. Chang recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 3-2 on the season. Landon Tomkins recorded his fourth hold of the season while Brandan Bidois tallied his fourth save.

Starting on the mound for Bowling Green was righthanded pitcher Hayden Snelsire as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up four hits, two earned runs, and one free base on 5.2 innings of work. Snelsire took the loss for the Hot Rods and fell to 2-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field against the Hub City Spartanburgers on Tuesday, June 3 for Two Dog Tuesday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

