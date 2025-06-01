Renegades Rally Late for 10-Inning Win

June 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth, the Hudson Valley Renegades came from behind to win 2-1 in 10 innings on Sunday over the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Heritage Financial Park. It was their third walk-off victory of 2025.

Griffin Herring was impressive in his High-A debut with the Renegades. The 2024 sixth-round pick allowed one run on three hits in six strong innings, earning his fifth quality start of the season combined with Single-A Tampa. Herring retired 16 of the last 18 batters he faced.

In the top of the first, however, Elijah Nunez singled and reached second on a sacrifice bunt by Seaver King. Branden Boissiere knocked him in with an RBI double to make it 1-0 Wilmington.

The Renegades bullpen continued their strong form. Hayden Merda, Tony Rossi, Bryce Warrecker, and Hueston Morrill combined for four scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. In the last four games, the unit has thrown 15.2 frames and has been charged with just one unearned run.

After a scoreless eighth inning Sunday, Rossi has yet to allow a run in 17.2 innings this season with Single-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley kept the game alive with a run in the ninth. Jose Colmenares tripled with one out and scored on a wild pitch from Austin Amaral with Tomas Frick at the plate.

After Morrill pitched a 1-2-3 top of the 10th inning, Hudson Valley won it in the bottom of the inning. Roc Riggio singled to advance automatic runner Luis Durango to third. A walk to Brendan Jones loaded the bases, before Jace Avina walked to force in Durango as the winning run.

Following an off day on Monday the Renegades will begin a six-game road series with the Aberdeen IronBirds on Tuesday at Ripken Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For full station listings and to listen online visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Renegades Record:

31-19







South Atlantic League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.