BlueClaws Outlast Drive in 12-Inning Thriller, 9-8

June 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Eduardo Lopez delivered the decisive blow with a two-run homer in the top of the 12th inning as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws outlasted the Greenville Drive 9-8 in a wild series finale Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field.

Lopez's blast to right center off Drive emergency reliever Albert Feliz (0-3) broke a 7-7 tie and capped a marathon contest that saw late-inning dramatics, lead changes, and multiple comebacks from both sides. The BlueClaws (18-32) snapped a five-game skid and avoided a sweep, while the Drive (25-26) dropped back below .500.

Greenville nearly pulled off another improbable rally in the bottom of the 12th. Miguel Bleis singled and came around to score on Justin Riemer's sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to one. With two outs and the tying run on third, Franklin Arias grounded into a fielder's choice to end the nearly four-hour contest.

Bleis continued his torrid stretch with a 3-for-6 day that included a game-tying two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 10th off BlueClaws reliever Alex McFarlane. He scored three times and drove in two.

The Drive trailed 3-1 heading into the ninth before pushing across two runs against closer Brandon Beckel, highlighted by Arias' RBI double and Antonio Anderson's sacrifice fly to send the game to extras.

Jersey Shore struck early, taking a 2-0 lead in the first on a Pierce Bennett double and a throwing error on a pickoff by Drive starter Noah Dean that allowed both runs to score. Matt Kroon extended the lead with a solo homer to center in the third.

Dean allowed three runs (two earned) over four innings, striking out three and walking three.

After being quiet through four, Greenville broke through in the fifth when Bleis singled and later scored on Andy Lugo's sacrifice fly. The teams remained locked at 3-1 until the ninth.

Bennett and Lopez led the way offensively for Jersey Shore, combining for four hits and four RBIs. Bennett went 3-for-6 with a double, and Kroon added two hits and a solo homer. Lopez finished 1-for-4 with two walks and three RBIs, including the game-winner.

BlueClaws reliever Augusto Calderon (2-0) earned the win despite blowing a save opportunity in the 10th. He tossed two innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Greenville outhit Jersey Shore 11-10 and turned a pair of double plays defensively, including a key turn in the middle to escape trouble in the 11th. Brooks Brannon added a double for the Drive, and Anderson had two RBIs on a hit and a sacrifice fly.

The Drive return to action Tuesday night as they open a second straight home series against the Rome Emperors.







