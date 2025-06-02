Brooks Brannon Named MiLB High-A Player of the Week

June 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville, S.C. - The Greenville Drive are proud to announce that catcher and first baseman Brooks Brannon has been named the Minor League Baseball High-A Player of the Week, following a dominant offensive performance that highlighted his all-around impact at the plate.

Brannon posted a remarkable .524 batting average (11-for-21) over the week, collecting 9 runs scored, 8 RBIs, and 22 total bases. His extra-base output included 3 doubles, 1 triple, and 2 home runs, resulting in an impressive 1.048 slugging percentage and a 1.572 OPS. Brannon did not draw a walk or get hit by a pitch, but he also limited his strikeouts to just three in 21 plate appearances, underscoring his disciplined approach and ability to make consistent contact.

Against Jersey Shore, Brannon appeared in five of the six games and played a pivotal role in several key moments in the series. He opened the series with a multi-hit game, including a two-run single that set the tone for the Drive's offensive momentum. He followed that with a pair of towering home run in Friday night's matchup and capped off the weekend with a team-high eight runs batted in; driving in at least one run in each of the first four games he appeared in. Brannon's production was instrumental in helping Greenville secure multiple victories during the homestand.

Brannon, a 2022, 9th Round draft selection by the Boston Red Sox, continues to make significant strides in his development, showcasing both offensive maturity and positional versatility. This recognition marks a key milestone in his 2025 campaign and further solidifies his standing as a promising young talent in the Red Sox minor league system.

His contributions were instrumental in the Drive's strong showing throughout the week, and the organization looks forward to his continued growth and success.







