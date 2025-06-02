Emperors' No-Hit Bid Falls One out Short on Sunday

ROME, Ga - Rome's pitching staff tallies 12 strikeouts, and the offense provides some much-needed power to propel the Emperors to a Sunday victory.

The Sunday series finale kicked off with right-handed pitcher Cedric De Granpré on the mound for the Emperors. Cedric was making his first High-A start since suffering a season-ending injury in 2023 that also sidelined him for the entire 2024 season. He had no trouble settling back in, tossing five strong innings with 10 strikeouts, two walks, and no hits allowed.

The offense gave the pitching staff some early support with a single to right field by Will Verdung, scoring Patrick Clohisy to put the Emperors up 1-0. They struck again in the fourth inning with a towering home run from Justin Janas, his second of the season.

The Emperors' bullpen kept the momentum going. Ryan Bourassa followed De Grandpré with two shutout innings. In the eighth, local product Amos Willingham took the mound and threw 10 pitches, striking out one and keeping the no-hitter intact.

In the ninth, Rome turned to Tyler LaPorte, a 28-year-old right-hander from Lafayette, Louisiana, to close it out and chase history. LaPorte retired the first two batters quickly, but with the crowd on edge and the count full, Walker Janek dropped a shallow blooper into right field that fell just beyond the reach of E.J. Exposito and Jace Grady, spoiling the no-hit bid on the final strike of the game.

Despite the heartbreak, LaPorte regrouped to secure the final out and earn the first save of his professional career, preserving the Emperors' 3-0 win.

Next Up: Rome hits the road for a crucial six-game series against the Greenville Drive, a pivotal matchup in the race for the South Division's first-half crown. Fans can listen live on the Rome Emperors Broadcast Network as Gavin Booker hits the road for the second time this season.

