CDG's Five Scoreless, Hitless Innings Crowns him SAL Pitcher of the Week

June 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release









Rome Emperors pitcher Cedric De Grandpre

ROME, Ga - The South Atlantic League, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, yesterday announced their weekly award winners which included Emperors right-hander Cedric De Grandpre.

For the second time in as many months, Horacio Ramirez's staff celebrates a Pitcher of the Week nomination. This time, it's Quebec, Canada's-own Cedric De Grandpre receiving the recognition after his five scoreless, hitless innings against the Asheville Tourists this past Sunday. De Grandpre struck out nine and issued two free passes on 75 pitches in his return to the High-A mound. The right-hander generated 17 total whiffs and punched out five on his fastball (up to 96mph) and four on his breaking stuff.

Cedric's last start at the High-A level came in August of 2023, and the then-21-year-old missed the final two weeks of the season and was shelved for the entirety of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. 14 months removed from his March 2024 surgery; he was sent on a rehab assignment to the Florida Complex League Braves in the second week of May and made two starts in North Port before being activated by Atlanta prior to his June 1st start in Rome.

CDG follows in JR Ritchie's footsteps in becoming the second Emperor to garner POTW this season and he lines up to throw game six of the upcoming series in Greenville this weekend.

