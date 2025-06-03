Four-Run Sixth Costs Hub City in Series-Opening Defeat at Greensboro

June 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - Yeison Morrobel gave the Spartanburgers a one-run lead in the sixth inning of Tuesday's series opener between Hub City (27-25) and the Greensboro Grasshoppers (35-16). After five strong innings from Spartanburgers starter Leandro Lopez (L, 2-4), Greensboro responded with a home run as part of a four-run sixth of their own. That was all the scoring in the contest; the Grasshoppers claimed game one by three.

The Spartanburgers threatened starter Carlos Jimenez in the first. A walk followed by a Keith Jones II double had two runners in scoring position, but Hub City failed to capitalize. Jimenez struck out the side in order in the second to finish his day.

Lopez got off to a great start on the mound for the 'Burgers. After a four-pitch walk to begin the first, Lopez retired the next eight batters he faced, including a double play to face the minimum through three innings. Lopez ran into some trouble after the first two reached in the fourth on a walk and a single. Another double play helped Lopez keep the contest scoreless.

The Spartanburgers stranded five runners in scoring position through the first five innings. Against Hunter Furtado (W, 4-0) in the sixth, Hub City changed its fortunes. After a one-out walk to Jones, he stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. With two outs, Morrobel yanked an RBI single through the right side to give the Spartanburgers their first win.

Lopez allowed the first two batters for Greensboro to reach again in the sixth. A walk and double had two runners in scoring position. The Spartanburgers got the first out on a fielder's choice at the plate that erased Justin Miknis, the lead runner. Duce Gourson followed up with an opposite-field home run that ended the day for Lopez. Anthony Susac entered and gave up one more run on a Javier Rivas double and Omar Alfonzo single. Susac and Victor Simeon tossed scoreless frames respectively in the seventh and eighth.

The 'Burgers bats could not heat up in the final three frames. Despite three walks in that span, Hub City could not manage a hit. Former MLB reliever Beau Burrows (S, 1) tallied the final three outs with a pair of strikeouts.

Greensboro and Hub City return early to the ballpark tomorrow. The Spartanburgers send RHP Aidan Curry (1-1, 6.31 ERA) to face off against RHP Antwone Kelly (1-0, 3.66 ERA) for the Grasshoppers. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.