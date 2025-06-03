Eight-Run Third Helps Cyclones Clobber 'Rocks, 12-3

June 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. -SS Jesús Báez tallied three hits and a pair of RBI, while C Ronald Hernandez and 1B Estarling Mercado powered home runs, as the Brooklyn Cyclones used an eight-run third inning to demolish the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 12-3, on Tuesday night at Frawley Stadium.

The victory was the Cyclones' seventh in-a-row, the team's longest of the season. Brooklyn (37-15) had not won seven-straight games since August 23-30, 2022, at Jersey Shore and vs. Wilmington. All nine Brooklyn batters picked up base hits in the triumph and eight of nine recorded at least one RBI.

Brooklyn wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. RF A.J. Ewing was plunked on the first pitch of the game, stole second base with one out, and then scored on a two-out single by Báez to put the Cyclones in front, 1-0.

In the third, Brooklyn pounced. Mercado led off the inning by blasting the second pitch he saw into the Cyclones' right-field bullpen. The 22-year-old's third home run of the season doubled the 'Clones advantage to 2-0.

However, the onslaught did not halt there. Ewing followed with a walk and advanced to second on a CF Carson Benge single before a double steal of second and third. 3B Jacob Reimer then cracked a line drive that ricocheted off the pitcher's foot and behind the third base bag. Ewing scored on the single, while Benge advanced to third. Following a wild pitch, Báez carried a high fly ball into left field that dunked between the left fielder and shortstop for another knock, stretching Brooklyn's lead to 4-0.

2B Marco Vargas kept the line moving, becoming the sixth-straight Cyclone batter to reach base with a run-scoring single to center. The 20-year-old continued to apply pressure by stealing second base. The throw down to the bag skipped away, enabling Báez to score, expanding the 'Clones cushion to six. Following a strikeout, DH Boston Baro slashed a run-scoring triple in to left-center field, providing a 7-0 edge.

After a pitching change, Hernandez provided the final blow of the frame. The Caracas, Venezuela native walloped the first pitch he saw beyond the right-field fence for a two-run home run. Hernandez's fifth long ball capped the eight-run inning with Brooklyn on top 9-0. In all, the Cyclones sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight runs on eight hits.

The Cyclones added to their lead in the fourth. Báez dunked a double into right and scored on another two-out two-base hit to right by LF Chris Suero.

Wilmington (21-31) would break up the shutout in the fourth. 3B Gavin Dugas and 2B Armando Cruz registered back-to-back singles before RF Brenner Cox roped a run-scoring double to right. In the fifth, the Blue Rocks tacked on two more courtesy of a 1B Branden Boissiere triple and a LF T.J. White sacrifice fly.

Brooklyn added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh. Baro looped a hustle double to center before walks to Mercado and Ewing loaded the bases. A wild pitch chased home Baro before Benge smacked an RBI single to left to put the Cyclones back up nine, 12-3.

RHP R.J. Gordon did not factor into the decision for Brooklyn, but allowed just one run on six hits over 3.2 innings, walking one, and striking out five in his start. RHP Brendan Girton (3-1) piggybacked off the effort and yielded two runs on three hits over 4.1 innings to earn his third win of the year. The Gage, Okla. native walked one and punched out three.

Blue Rocks' LHP Jackson Kent (4-5) was tagged with his fifth defeat, surrendering eight runs on eight hits in 2.1 frames, permitting a walk and recording two strikeouts.

The Cyclones will try and stretch their winning streak to eight in game two of the series on Wednesday night. LHP Jonathan Santucci (3-4, 4.95), the New York Mets' No. 12 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is slated to make the start for Brooklyn. Wilmington is projected to counter with RHP Travis Sthele (2-2, 5.18). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.