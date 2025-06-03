Drive Take Game 1 from Emperors on Zanetello's Big Night

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Red Sox No. 24 Prospect Nazzan Zanetello launched two home runs and Antonio Anderson added a three-run blast of his own as the Greenville Drive powered past the Rome Emperors, 7-3, in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night at Fluor Field.

With the win, Greenville (26-26) pulled even with Rome (26-26) in the South Atlantic League South Division standings.

Antonio Anderson and Zanetello went back-to-back homers in the bottom of the first and the Drive never looked back. Zanetello homered each of his first two at-bats - a solo shot to left-center in the first inning and another solo blast to left in the third - giving him four on the season. Anderson's homer, his second of the year, came earlier in the first inning with two men on, capping a four-run opening frame that set the tone for the night.

Greenville's starter Adam Smith was sharp, tossing five innings of one-hit ball while allowing two runs in the fifth. The Emperors broke through with sacrifice flies from Ambioris Tavarez and a groundout from Bryson Horne, trimming the lead to 5-2, but they would get no closer.

The Drive added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth. Red Sox No. 3 Prospect Franklin Arias singled home Andy Lugo as part of his 2 hit performance to extend the 2nd longest hitting streak in the Minor Leagues - at any level- in the seventh. Arias has recorded a hit in 13 straight contests; only 4 games shy of the active streak leader from the Rockies AAA squad. An inning later, Arias lifted a sacrifice fly to center to score Brooks Brannon and make it 7-2.

Rome's E.J. Exposito homered with two outs in the ninth off Jonathan Brand to briefly cut the deficit to 7-3, but Brand closed the door with a strikeout of Horne to seal the victory.

Arias went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk and also stole two bases. Lugo added a double, walk, and a run scored. Zanetello drove in two and scored twice, while Anderson finished 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a walk.

The Drive pitching trio of Smith, Darvin Garcia, and Brand combined to hold Rome to just four hits. Smith (4.73 ERA) earned the win, Garcia allowed one hit over two scoreless innings of relief, and Brand gave up the ninth-inning homer but finished the final two frames.

Rome starter Herick Hernandez (6.07 ERA) took the loss, allowing five runs on five hits over 4.2 innings, including all three Greenville home runs.

The Drive and Emperors resume their series Wednesday night at Fluor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2025

