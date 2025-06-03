Grasshoppers Open Homestand with 4-1 Win over Spartanburgers

June 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Duce Gourson at bat

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Duce Gourson at bat(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers earned a 4-1 victory over the Hub City Spartanburgers on Tuesday night, kicking off their home series at First National Bank Field. With the win, Greensboro improved to 35-16 on the season, while Hub City dropped to 27-25. The Grasshoppers outhit the Spartanburgers and both teams committed one error.

Infielder Duce Gourson powered the Hoppers' offense, going 2 -for-3 with a home run, three RBI, and a run scored. Javier Rivas, Omar Alfonzo, and Jesus Castillo each added a hit for Greensboro.

For the Spartanburgers, outfielder Keith Jones II led the way at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and a run scored. Yeison Morrobel recorded Hub City's only other hit of the game.

Greensboro utilized a bullpen day on the mound, starting with right-hander Carlos Jimenez, who struck out four and allowed just one hit and one walk over two innings. In total, six pitchers took the mound for the Hoppers. Hunter Furtado picked up the win, improving to 4-0, while Ryan Harbin earned his second hold of the year and Beau Burrows notched his first save of the season.

Right-hander Leandro Lopez started for the Spartanburgers, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing three hits, three runs, and three walks while striking out five. He took the loss and moved to 2-4 on the season.

The series continues tomorrow, Wednesday, June 4, with a special Day Game at 12:00 p.m. For tickets to upcoming Grasshoppers home games, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

Images from this story







South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.