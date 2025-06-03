Aberdeen Holds off Renegades

June 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Aberdeen, Md. - The Hudson Valley Renegades came up short in their comeback effort on Tuesday, falling 3-2 to the Aberdeen IronBirds at Ripken Stadium.

Kyle Carr put together one of his best starts as a pro, earning his first career quality start. The southpaw allowed just two hits and one run across six innings, striking out seven while walking only one.

Carr (0-4) didn't allow a baserunner after the second, and retired 14 in a row to finish his outing. It was the second straight start that he completed 6.0 innings, after setting a career-high with 6.2 IP last Tuesday against Wilmington.

Aberdeen struck against Carr in the second when Austin Overn walked to lead off the inning and stole second. He advanced to third on an infield single and scored on a double play hit into by Jake Cunningham to make it 1-0 IronBirds.

In the seventh against MLB rehabber Jake Cousins, Vance Honeycutt reached on an infield single, stole second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a fielder's choice hit by Austin Overn, as he slid in safely at home ahead of the throw from second baseman José Colmenares. Cousins allowed two runs on two hits across 0.1 innings in the outing.

Leandro Arias then singled to advance Overn to third. Overn came home on a throwing error by Alexander Vargas in the next at-bat, extending the IronBirds advantage to 3-0.

Hudson Valley rallied in the top of the eighth when Parks Harber and Omar Martinez notched a pair of singles to put runners at first and third. An RBI double from Colmenares drove in Harber, and Martinez scored on a Vargas sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Trent Turzenski pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save and secure a 3-2 win for the IronBirds.

The Renegades look to get back on a winning track against the IronBirds on Wednesday at Ripken Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

