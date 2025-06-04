Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (31-20) at Aberdeen IronBirds (20-32)

RHP Bryce Cunningham (5-1, 2.14 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Forret (1-0, 1.66 ERA)

| Game 52 | Away Game 26 | Wednesday, June 4, 2025 | Ripken Stadium | Aberdeen, Md. | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

SERIES LOSS: Losing four of six to Wilmington last week, the Renegades suffered their first series loss since July 2024 and the first at home since September 2023. After a defeat on Tuesday to the IronBirds, the Renegades are now 31-20 (.607) in 2025. Hudson Valley is now 5.5 games back of Brooklyn with 15 games remaining the first half. With nine series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won five, split three, and lost one. Since July 2024, they have won eight series, split six, and lost one.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr put together arguably his best start as a pro on Tuesday. He earned his first career quality start, allowing just two hits and one run across six innings while striking out seven. The Yankees No. 18 prospect didn't allow a baserunner after the second, retiring 14 in a row to finish his outing. He also threw just 72 pitches to get 18 outs. After not reaching six innings once in his previous 31 career starts, Carr has now thrown at least six frames in consecutive starts. Last Tuesday, despite allowing four runs, the left-hander threw a career-high 6.2 innings while inducing seven groundball outs..

WALK-OFF WINNERS: On Sunday, the Renegades earned their third walk-off win of the season in a 2-1 comeback victory over the Blue Rocks. Trailing 1-0 in the ninth, Hudson Valley tied it in the ninth on a wild pitch, and won it on a Jace Avina bases-loaded walk in the 10th. With the win the Renegades improved to 2-3 in extra inning contests this year, and 1-2 at Heritage Financial Park.

MLB REHABBER: Hudson Valley welcomes their second MLB rehabber of 2025 this week in Yankees relief pitcher Jake Cousins. The right-hander is the sixth MLB rehabber in franchise history, joining JT Brubaker this season. Cousins pitched in 37 games for New York out of the bullpen in 2024, recording a 2.37 ERA in 38 innings with 53 punchouts. The 30-year-old hasn't pitched since the 2024 World Series against the Dodgers, where he made three appearances.

DEATH VALLEY LEFTY: Griffin Herring had a strong High-A debut on Sunday, allowing just one run on three hits in six strong innings. The Yankees No. 25 prospect picked his fifth quality start of the season, continuing his stellar 2025. A 2024 6th round out of LSU, Herring has a 1.24 ERA this season across 50.2 innings.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Despite allowing five runs on Saturday, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz put together a strong start on Saturday. The right-hander struck out 10 in 5.1 innings, notching his second double-digit strikeout game of the season. Rodriguez-Cruz now has three starts of nine or more strikeouts in 2025. His 3.38 ERA ranks seventh in the South Atlantic League.

WELCOME BACK: After a brief stint in Double-A Somerset earlier this month, Coby Morales has returned to the Renegades and immediately sparked their offense. He has now reached base safely in 26 of his last 28 High-A games, and is hitting .338 (23-for-68) with 13 RBIs and a .863 OPS over his last 16 contests. On Friday, Morales notched his 10th multi-hit game in High-A this season.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to an incredible start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has hit safely in 19 of his first 26 High-A games, going 34-for-106 (.321) with three homers, 21 RBIs and an .879 OPS. On Tuesday, Harber was 2-for-3 walk. Harber now has nine multi-hit games at the High-A level this year. Since being signed by the Yankees last summer, Harber has slashed .300/.395/.498 with a .893 OPS in 69 professional games in the Yankees organization.

MIDDLE INNINGS: The middle innings have been kind to the Renegades this season. Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 125-66.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: Josh Grosz had another excellent outing on Friday night. For the second straight outing, Grosz tossed seven innings, becoming the first Renegades starter since Drew Thorpe did it in three straight starts in July 2023. While allowing four runs, Grosz allowed just four hits, struck out six and issued just one walk. Grosz has issued just one walk in his last 14 innings. He now has six starts with six or more strikeouts.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. In 50 games, Hudson Valley starters have 310 punchouts in 262.0 innings, good for a 10.7 K/9 clip. Those 310 strikeouts are six more than any other team in MiLB including AAA teams, despite AAA clubs playing six more games. The staff has also issued just 98 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.3.

BIRDLAND!: Hudson Valley continues their season series this week with the Aberdeen IronBirds at Ripken Stadium. The series marks the second time the Renegades have seen Aberdeen in the last four weeks. They then won't see the IronBirds again until mid-August. The two teams are facing off 18 times in 2025, after also seeing each other in 18 contests last season. In mid-May, the Renegades split a six-game set with the IronBirds. In 2024, Hudson Valley lost five of six to Aberdeen in Ripken Stadium in May.

FAMILIAR FACE: On Tuesday, it was announced that Roc Riggio was being promoted to Double-A Somerset. Riggio got off to a roaring start with the Renegades in 2025. He reached base safely in his first 20 games with Hudson Valley in 2025, slashing .264/.436/.597 with six home runs, 15 RBIs, and a 1.033 OPS. Riggio leaves the Renegades as one of the top performers in franchise history. He is Hudson Valley's all-time runs scored leader (90), ranks second in walks (90), ranks fourth in doubles (31), and is tied for eighth all-time in stolen bases.

FAN FAVORITE: Jace Avina has been a key piece offensively for the Renegades all season. He was on base three times on Sunday. In Wednesday's contest, Avina was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles, a home run, and two RBIs. Through 40 games with Hudson Valley, Avina is slashing .289/.419/.474 with an .893 OPS and 21 RBIs. Despite missing time with injury, his 13 doubles are tied for the second-most in the South Atlantic League. His .419 on-base percentage ranks fifth in the SAL.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley had another offensive outburst on May 23, striking for 10 runs on 12 hits in a 10-1 win. It was the second consecutive game in which the Renegades scored double-digit runs, following a 13-1 victory on Thursday. In their first 46 games, the Renegades have 15 games of 10 or more hits and 10 games of 12 or more hits. They had 12 total games of 12+ hits all last season. They have also scored double-digit runs in eight contests already this season, after doing so on just 11 occasions in 2024. In 2024, Hudson Valley had four total four-hit performances and none after May 26.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.51 ERA through 51 games, the best mark in High-A and the second-best in MILB. The Renegades trail Erie (AA, DET) who leads the way with a 1.87 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .193 opposing average, while striking out 209 batters in 182.2 innings. In the last five games, the unit has thrown 17.2 innings and been charged with just two earned runs, good for a 1.05 ERA. On Saturday, Chris Kean, Ocean Gabonia, and Geoff Gilbert combined for 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two total hits.

FOUR RUNS: On May 21, Roc Riggio had a monster night at the plate, going 2-for-2 with four runs scored, a triple, a home run, three RBIs and three walks. He became the first Renegades player to score four runs in a game since Christopher Familia scored five times on July 5, 2023 at Jersey Shore. The Hudson Valley franchise record for runs scored in a game (since 2005) is five, held by Everson Pereira (9/5/21) and Grant Kay (7/14/14).







