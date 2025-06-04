Hot Rods Cruise to 8-2 Win over BlueClaws

June 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - A pair of three-run innings spurred the Bowling Green Hot Rods (29-23) to an 8-2 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (18-34) on Wednesday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green kicked off the scoring against Jersey Shore starter Aaron Combs in the bottom of the third inning. Tyler Herron tripled and scored on an Adrian Santana single. Santana scored on a Noah Myers RBI double, extending the Hot Rods lead to 2-0.

Jersey Shore cut into the deficit off Bowling Green starter Marcus Johnson in the top of the fourth. Dylan Campbell singled, stole second and scored on an RBI knock from Eduardo Lopez, making it a 2-1 score.

The Hot Rods improved their lead with a three-run fifth inning off Jersey Shore reliever Erubiel Armenta. Back-to-back RBI singles from Myers and Ryan Cermak scored Santana and Mac Horvath, followed by a Raudelis Martinez sacrifice fly, giving Bowling Green a 5-1 edge.

The BlueClaws added one back in the top of the sixth. Dylan Campbell crushed a home run to left field off Johnson to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Bowling Green extended its lead with a three-run eighth inning off Jersey Shore reliever Saul Teran. Santana collected his career-high-tying fourth hit of the contest on an RBI double, scoring Bryan Broecker from second base. Defensive replacement Hunter Haas tallied a two-run double that plated Herron and Santana to increase the Hot Rods lead to 8-2, leading to a Bowling Green victory.

Johnson (3-3) earned the win, tossing 6.0 innings while allowing two runs on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Combs (0-4) took the loss, hurling 2.2 frames while allowing two runs on five hits with two punchouts and one walk. Adam Boucher (2) earned the six-out save, allowing just one hit and striking out two.

Bowling Green hosts Jersey Shore on Thursday in the third game of a six-game set. The Hot Rods will send RHP Garrett Edwards (4-2, 2.83) to the mound to face RHP Estibenzon Jiminez (4-2, 6.81) at 6:35 PM CT at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.