Tourists Capitalize on Dash Errors

ASHEVILLE, NC - Stringing back-to-back wins, the Asheville Tourists earned an 8-3 victory on Wednesday night at McCormick Field over the Winston-Salem Dash.

Similar to yesterday, one inning changed the complexity of the game.

The Tourists (24-29) took the first lead in the third thanks to a homer from Oliver Carrillo and a double turned to an inside-the-park home run from Tyler Whitaker. Answering in the top of the fourth inning, the Dash (18-35) tied the game at two. But the game was broken open not long after.

In the home half of the frame, Asheville nabbed a quartet of unearned runs on a second error from Winston-Salem. It was a gut punch the Dash couldn't recover from. They ended the night with four defensive mistakes and trailed the rest of the way.

Pitching was great from the Tourists once again. Starter Juan Bello (2-3) went five and one-third innings, allowing two runs. Railin Perez and Colby Langford combined forces for the rest of the game. In the eighth, Perez exited the contest, allowing one run and the bases loaded with two outs to go, but Langford tossed a line drive double play ball to end the inning to the first batter he faced.

Astros No. 3 prospect, Walker Janek, hit a big blast in the sixth inning to finalize the Tourists' run totals.

Back at home tomorrow, Game 3 of the series begins with a 6:35 p.m. ET first pitch.







