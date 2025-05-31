Asheville Closes out May with a Win

May 31, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ROME, GA - Another stellar display of arms from the Asheville Tourists lifted them above the Rome Emperors on Saturday night at AdventHealth Stadium in a 2-1 finale.

Starter Bryce Mayer (W, 1-1) picked up his first win in High-A baseball after dominating six innings on the hill. He allowed one unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts for the Tourists (22-28) tonight.

After falling behind in the first inning to the Emperors (25-25), Asheville scored one run each in the third and fourth frames to take the lead. Joseph Sullivan homered, then Kenni Gomez was balked in as the deciding run.

From the bullpen, Railin Perez tossed in two scoreless innings. Amilcar Chirinos (Sv, 3) allowed runners on first and second with nobody out in the ninth but managed to escape trouble to seal the deal.

The club finished this month with a 13-15 record, juxtaposed to their 9-13 record for April. They sit in fifth place in the South Division of the South Atlantic League, five games back of the lead, with 16 games remaining in the first half of the campaign.

They will finalize their six-game road series against Rome tomorrow with a 1:00 p.m. ET first pitch.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.