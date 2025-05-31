Wilmington Hands Renegades A Saturday Setback, Series Loss

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades suffered their third straight loss 5-1 to the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Despite allowing five runs, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz put together a strong performance. He notched his second double-digit strikeout game of the season, punching out 10 batters in 5.2 innings while issuing just one walk. Rodriguez-Cruz has now struck out 9+ hitters in three starts this season.

Wilmington opened the scoring in the fourth inning with three runs. Caleb Lomavita walked and Branden Boissiere singled to put runners at first and second. TJ White then hit a two-run double to left, scoring Lomavita and Boissiere. Gavin Dugas knocked in White with an RBI single to make it 3-0.

In the fifth Elijah Nunez doubled and later scored on an RBI single by Seaver King. An RBI double from Boissiere drove in King to make it 5-0.

The Renegades bullpen continued their success on Saturday, throwing 3.2 scoreless frames while allowing just two hits. In the last three games, the unit has tossed 11.3 innings and been charged with just one unearned run.

Hudson Valley got a run home in the eighth. Roc Riggio singled, reached second on a pickoff error, and later scored on an RBI single by Parks Harber.

However the Renegades could not get any closer, as Samuel Vasquez pitched a scoreless ninth inning. With their fourth loss in five games, this marks the first series loss for Hudson Valley since July 2024 and the first at home since September 2023.

The Renegades conclude their series with the Blue Rocks on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Yankees No. 25 prospect Griffin Herring will make his High-A debut, while Alex Clemmey (2-3, 3.54) gets the nod for Wilmington.

Sunday's game is the second Copa de la Diversión Day of the season, as the Renegades celebrate National Puerto Rican Day presented by Cafe Con Leche. Hudson Valley will suit up as the Fenómenos Enmascarados. It is also Kids and Dogs Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

