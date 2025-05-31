Saturday, May 31st the Malmö Oat Milkers Are Coming to Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY - This Saturday, The Malmö Oat Milkers are coming to Brooklyn, but they'll have some familiar faces - again. Your hometown Brooklyn Cyclones will play as the Oat Milkers, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™)'s 121st team brought to the league by Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company, as part of the team's second season.

While no longer rookies, we expect questions such as "the Malmö whats?" "how do I even pronounce that?" and/or "what is oatmilk?" to still be appropriate and, frankly, to still not be shocking either. Luckily, the Oat Milkers are back to prove that second chances are worthy pursuits.

Once again, all of MiLB's already existing 120 teams will play one game this season as the Oat Milkers, including the Cyclones on Saturday, May 31st. Here's to hoping our local players and fans kept their non-generic, but also non-outlandish pink accented jerseys and merch from last season.

Cyclones fans can expect another unforgettable Oat Milker game experience, including some favorites from last year, such as a hilarious ceremonial First Pitch ritual, Live Oat Milkers Trivia with fans, and a chance to "sign a contract to be an Oat Milker for a day."

The Malmö Oat Milkers are part of Oatly's ongoing multi-year partnership with MiLB as the first-ever national plant-based, non-dairy sponsor of the league. The team name pays homage to Oatly's home city of Malmö, Sweden.

When not trying to create the next great sports dynasty, Oatly also makes a delicious range of oat-based, non-dairy milk alternatives that offer the same creamy taste, frothy feel, and functionality as cow's milk, while generally having a lower environmental impact1. This includes frozen dessert concessions available for purchase at Maimonides Park.

Gates for Saturday's Oat Milkers game open at 5:00 PM. For more information on The Malmö Oat Milkers, including the team's full schedule, please visit milb.com/oatmilkers. To learn more about Oatly, visit oatly.com.







