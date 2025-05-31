Dash Take Pitcher's Duel with Four-Run Ninth

May 31, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After an offensive explosion from the Spartanburgers Friday, both teams' bats were silent for the majority of Saturday afternoon's contest between Winston-Salem and Hub City. The 'Burgers (26-24) blinked first in the top of the ninth, as the Dash (18-32) scored four, and eventually won by three, 4-1.

Hub City starter D.J. McCarty was at the top of his game in front of a great Fifth Third Park crowd. The right-hander stretched his scoreless inning streak to 11 straight frames after five straight without a run Saturday. McCarty struck out five in the first three innings.

The problem for the Spartanburgers was Winston-Salem's Tanner McDougal was just as good, if not better. With a fastball topping out at 100 miles-per-hour, McDougal breezed through seven scoreless innings, a new career high. The right-hander struck out eight 'Burgers' batters without a single walk.

McCarty and McDougal both started the game with a pair of strikeouts and a scoreless first inning. After another two-strikeout frame in the second from McCarty, Keith Jones II led off the bottom half with an infield single. A pair of groundouts moved Jones to third, but McDougal stranded Jones right there.

McCarty stuck up three more zeros before his day was done. He used a pair of double plays to get out of both the third and fifth innings. McDougal worked around a two-out double from Casey Cook in the third with a strikeout. The Winston-Salem starter added four more strikeouts before his day was done. McDougal finished with a career-high seven innings pitched without a run allowed.

Wilian Bormie matched McDougal in the sixth and seventh innings. The first reliever for Hub City struck out three in two scoreless innings.

The Spartanburgers had a chance against Winston-Salem reliever Phil Fox (W, 2-1) in the eighth. After a leadoff single from Quincy Scott, the 'Burgers moved Scott to third before a groundout ended the threat.

Seth Clark (L, 0-3) worked a one-two-three eighth inning for Hub City. In the ninth, a pair of walks and a fielding error loaded the bases for the Dash with one out. Clark struck out Arxy Hernandez for the second out. On a slow bouncer from Jackson Appel, Clark threw the ball up the line for an error that allowed two runs to score. Alec Makarewicz followed up with a two-run double to put Winston-Salem up 4-0 in a hurry. Joey Danielson entered to end the threat.

After the crooked number from the Dash in the top of the ninth, Gleider Figuereo ripped a first pitch fastball over the right field fence in the bottom, sending a surge through a quiet crowd. Figuereo's team-best ninth home run cut the Winston-Salem lead to three. The next three Spartanburgers went down in order.

Hub City's final chance for a series split comes tomorrow at 2:05 p.m. ET. RHP Jose Gonzalez (0-4, 3.00 ERA) and LHP Lucas Gordon toe the rubber for their respective clubs. The Spartanburgers see Gordon for the second time after he pitched 3 2/3 innings on Tuesday.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.