Dash Take Pitcher's Duel with Four-Run Ninth
May 31, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hub City Spartanburgers News Release
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After an offensive explosion from the Spartanburgers Friday, both teams' bats were silent for the majority of Saturday afternoon's contest between Winston-Salem and Hub City. The 'Burgers (26-24) blinked first in the top of the ninth, as the Dash (18-32) scored four, and eventually won by three, 4-1.
Hub City starter D.J. McCarty was at the top of his game in front of a great Fifth Third Park crowd. The right-hander stretched his scoreless inning streak to 11 straight frames after five straight without a run Saturday. McCarty struck out five in the first three innings.
The problem for the Spartanburgers was Winston-Salem's Tanner McDougal was just as good, if not better. With a fastball topping out at 100 miles-per-hour, McDougal breezed through seven scoreless innings, a new career high. The right-hander struck out eight 'Burgers' batters without a single walk.
McCarty and McDougal both started the game with a pair of strikeouts and a scoreless first inning. After another two-strikeout frame in the second from McCarty, Keith Jones II led off the bottom half with an infield single. A pair of groundouts moved Jones to third, but McDougal stranded Jones right there.
McCarty stuck up three more zeros before his day was done. He used a pair of double plays to get out of both the third and fifth innings. McDougal worked around a two-out double from Casey Cook in the third with a strikeout. The Winston-Salem starter added four more strikeouts before his day was done. McDougal finished with a career-high seven innings pitched without a run allowed.
Wilian Bormie matched McDougal in the sixth and seventh innings. The first reliever for Hub City struck out three in two scoreless innings.
The Spartanburgers had a chance against Winston-Salem reliever Phil Fox (W, 2-1) in the eighth. After a leadoff single from Quincy Scott, the 'Burgers moved Scott to third before a groundout ended the threat.
Seth Clark (L, 0-3) worked a one-two-three eighth inning for Hub City. In the ninth, a pair of walks and a fielding error loaded the bases for the Dash with one out. Clark struck out Arxy Hernandez for the second out. On a slow bouncer from Jackson Appel, Clark threw the ball up the line for an error that allowed two runs to score. Alec Makarewicz followed up with a two-run double to put Winston-Salem up 4-0 in a hurry. Joey Danielson entered to end the threat.
After the crooked number from the Dash in the top of the ninth, Gleider Figuereo ripped a first pitch fastball over the right field fence in the bottom, sending a surge through a quiet crowd. Figuereo's team-best ninth home run cut the Winston-Salem lead to three. The next three Spartanburgers went down in order.
Hub City's final chance for a series split comes tomorrow at 2:05 p.m. ET. RHP Jose Gonzalez (0-4, 3.00 ERA) and LHP Lucas Gordon toe the rubber for their respective clubs. The Spartanburgers see Gordon for the second time after he pitched 3 2/3 innings on Tuesday.
