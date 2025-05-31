Hernandez's Walk-Off Solo Shot Completes 'Clones Comeback for 12th Straight Home Win

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - C Ronald Hernandez's walk-off solo home run lifted Brooklyn to its 12th straight home victory - and fifth straight overall win - on Saturday night at Maimonides Park. Despite trailing 4-2 entering the bottom of the 8th, the 'Clones scored three runs over the final two frames, capped by Hernandez's fourth home run of the year to send the Brooklyn faithful home happy. The win marks Brooklyn's third walk-off victory of the season.

It's Brooklyn's first walk-off home run since July 28th of last year, when LF Omar De Los Santos walked off the Rome Emperors.

It's also the Cyclones 3rd walk-off victory this season - and the second time that Hernandez has provided the walk-off heroics. On May 18 against Winston-Salem, the Venezuela native hit a game-ending fielder's choice to walk off the Dash.

RHP Noah Hall excelled yet again at Maimonides Park. The righty spun 4 scoreless frames, allowing only one base hit.

Brooklyn did not wait long to crack the scoreboard. After a single and missed catch error put men on the corners with nobody out, a balk was called against LHP Luis De Leon, scoring CF A.J. Ewing from third. De Leon would settle down though, retiring the next three to escape further damage.

In the second, Brooklyn cashed in yet again. With men on the corners and one down, an RBI single from RF Jefrey De Los Santos pushed the lead to 2-0. Similarly to the 1st, however, De Los Santos wiggled out of the jam thereafter, as Brooklyn left a pair on base.

The middle innings belonged to the Ironbirds. In the 5th, Aberdeen plated runs thanks to an RBI single from SS Aron Estrada off of RHP Ben Simon. Moments later, Aberdeen would tie the game as 2B Griff O'Ferrall came home to score on a wild pitch. Both runs were credited against RHP Raimon Gomez - the first runs allowed by Brooklyn's bullpen all week.

Aberdeen put up an identical two spot in the 6th. With two in scoring position and one away, LF Angel Tejada gave the Ironbirds the lead on an RBI single to right. Then, an RBI groundout from CF Austin Overn put the Ironbirds in front, 4-2.

In the 8th, the Cyclones sent 7 men to the plate en route to tying the game. After Schreffler was hit by a pitch to start the frame, he'd advance all the way to third thanks to a balk and wild pitch. Then, De Los Santos drove him home on an RBI base hit to cut the deficit to one. The 'Clones pulled even moments later, when 2B Jesus Baez logged a sac fly, after a base hit and intentional walk. Still, a groundout from SS Marco Vargas ended the inning as the two squads stayed tied.

RHP Alfred Vega came on to pitch a scoreless top of the 9th. In the home half, after Baro struck out to begin the frame, Hernandez launched a moonshot over the right field wall to give Brooklyn a 5-4 walkoff victory.

Brooklyn and Abeerdeen return to action on Sunday afternoon as the Cyclones eye their second straight home sweep. RHP Matt Allan (0-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the ball for Brooklyn. He'll oppose Aberdeen RHP Trey Gibson (1-2, 5.51 ERA).







