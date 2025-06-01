Suero Plays Hero as Cyclones Walk It off for Second Straight Night; Win 13th Straight Home Game

June 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - For a second straight game, the Brooklyn Cyclones walked off the Aberdeen Ironbirds on Sunday at Maimonides Park. The win pushes Brooklyn's home winning streak to 13 games. It's the second straight six game set that the Cyclones have swept for a perfect home stand.

C Chris Suero played the hero on Sunday, providing the walk-off base hit that plated the tying and winning runs on a throwing error. It's the Cyclones' fourth walk-off victory of the season, after C Ronald Hernandez launched a walk-off home run on Saturday.

Not much was clicking for Brooklyn in the early portion of the game - in large part because RHP Trey Gibson was mowing down hitters. The righty struck out 13 over six innings of two-run ball, the most punchouts picked up in a South Atlantic League game this year.

The Ironbirds got the scoring started immediately. With two in scoring position in the top of the first, C Ethan Anderson hit an RBI groundout to plate the game's first run.

Two frames later, Anderson collected his 2nd RBI of the day thanks to a run-scoring single to left field, plating DH Jalen Vasquez.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Cyclones pulled even as Gibson made one of his few mistakes of the day. Suero took him deep to left field for a two run blast with a 108 MPH exit velocity.

Aberdeen would re-establish its lead in the 6th, courtesy of a straight steal of home plate by CF Austin Overn. The speedy outfielder stole his away around the bases after a single, stealing second, third and eventually home.

The teams traded zeroes until a wacky bottom of the ninth. LF Troy Schreffler was the first man to the plate, and recorded a single before advancing to second on a throwing error. From there, a wild pitch issued by RHP Eccel Correa put Schreffler on 3rd. 2B A.J. Ewing then flied out for the first out of the inning.

Next, CF Carson Benge reached on a fielder's choice, as Aberdeen threw out Schreffler at home on a bang-bang play. With a runner on 1st and two outs, 3B Jacob Reimer reached on a throwing error, taking second base as Benge made it to 3rd. An infield single from Suero combined with a throwing error by 3B Anderson De Los Santos allowed both runs to come home and score to complete the comeback.

RHP Saul Garcia picked up his 3rd win of the year thanks to a scoreless top of the ninth.

Brooklyn returns to action on Tuesday night in Wilmington to open a six game set against the Blue Rocks. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Frawley Stadiums. Probable starters are TBA.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.