Snelsire Strikes out Six in Hot Rods 2-1 Loss

June 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greensboro, North Carolina - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (27-23) were on the short end of a pitcher's duel, dropping the series final 2-1 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (34-16) on Sunday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Grasshoppers scored the first runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth against Hot Rods starter Hayden Snelsire. Esmerlyn Valdez led off with a walk, and Javier Rivas doubled, putting runners on second and third. Shalin Polanco drove in the first run with a single, and PJ Hilson plated the second on a sacrifice fly, giving Greensboro a 2-0 lead.

Bowling Green responded with a run in the top of the fifth inning against Greensboro starter Hung-Leng Chang. Noah Myers led off with a bunt single and advanced to second on a passed ball. Ryan Cermak moved him to third on a groundout, and Daniel Vellojin plated Myers on a fielder's choice, making it a 2-1 game.

The bullpens for each team held the game scoreless through the final four innings, ending in a 2-1 Grasshoppers win.

Chang (3-2) was given the win, tossing 5.0 innings while allowing one run on three hits and striking out four. Snelsire (2-1) received his first loss of the season, going 5.2 innings, surrendering two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out six. Brandan Bidois (4) earned his fourth save of the season, pitching 2.0 scoreless frames with two walks.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off-day on Monday before taking on the Jersey Shore Blue Claws in a six-game series starting on Tuesday, June 3, with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.