Renegades/Fenómenos Enmascarados Game Notes

June 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson (30-19) vs Wilmington Blue Rocks (21-29)

LHP Griffin Herring (First Start) vs. LHP Alex Clemmey (2-3, 3.54 ERA)

| Partido 50 | Partido de Casa 26 | Domingo, junio 1, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | Comenzar 2:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme Game: Copa de la Diversión presented by Cafe Con Leche: National Puerto Rican Day

Alternate Identity: Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson

Day of Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday & Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases Postgame presented by CDPHP

SERIES LOSS: With a loss to Wilmington on Saturday, the Renegades suffered their first series loss since July 2024 and the first at home since September 2023. The Blue Rocks have also given Hudson Valley their first three-game losing streak of the season. In 2025, the Renegades are now 30-19 (.612) in 2025. Hudson Valley is now 4.5 games back of Brooklyn with 17 games remaining the first half. With nine series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won five, split three, and lost one. Since July 2024, they have won eight series, split six, and lost one.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Despite allowing five runs on Saturday, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz put together a strong start on Saturday. The right-hander struck out 10 in 5.1 innings, notching his second double-digit strikeout game of the season. Rodriguez-Cruz now has three starts of nine or more strikeouts in 2025. His 3.38 ERA ranks seventh in the South Atlantic League.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to an incredible start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has hit safely in 18 of his first 24 High-A games, going 32-for-99 (.323) with three homers, 21 RBIs and an .895 OPS. Last Friday, Harber was 4-for-5 with a double and four RBIs. Harber already has eight multi-hit games at the High-A level this year. Since being signed by the Yankees last summer, Harber has slashed .301/.395/.504 with a .899 OPS in 67 professional games in the Yankees organization.

WELCOME BACK: After a brief stint in Double-A Somerset earlier this month, Coby Morales has returned to the Renegades and immediately sparked their offense. On Friday, Morales notched his 10th multi-hit game in High-A this season. He has now reached base safely in 24 of his last 26 High-A games, and is hitting .344 (21-for-61) with 14 RBIs and a .895 OPS over his last 14 contests.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: Josh Grosz had another excellent outing on Friday night. For the second straight outing, Grosz tossed seven innings, becoming the first Renegades starter since Drew Thorpe did it in three straight starts in July 2023. While allowing four runs, Grosz allowed just four hits, struck out six and issued just one walk. Grosz has issued just one walk in his last 14 innings. He now has six starts with six or more strikeouts.

HOME RUN BALL: Entering play on Tuesday, the Renegades pitching staff had allowed 18 combined home runs through 44 games. However, Wilmington has struck for four home runs in the first five games this week. On Tuesday, Hudson Valley pitching allowed three home runs for the first time in a game this season.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. In 49 games, Hudson Valley starters have 300 punchouts in 250.0 innings, good for a 10.7 K/9 clip. Those 300 strikeouts are the second-most of any team in MiLB including AAA teams, despite AAA clubs playing six more games. The staff has also issued just 95 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.4.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr put together one of his best starts as a pro on Tuesday. Despite allowing four runs, the left-hander threw a career-high 6.2 innings while inducing seven groundball outs. He hadn't previously gone beyond 5.2 innings in a professional start.

FAMILIAR FACE: After beginning the season on the injured list, Roc Riggio is off to a roaring start with the Renegades in 2025. He now has reached base safely in his first 21 games between the FCL Yankees and Hudson Valley in 2025, slashing .270/.432/.635 with seven home runs, 17 RBIs, and a 1.067 OPS. In the last 12 games, Riggio has recorded five multi-hit outings. On Thursday, Riggio was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a home run.

DOMINICAN FIREPOWER: Carlos Lagrange continued his success against Wilmington this season on Wednesday, throwing a career-high 6.2 innings while allowing just three hits and striking out eight. The right-hander retired 15 of the first 16 batters he faced, taking a no-hitter into the sixth. Wednesday's start marked the sixth time this season and the third time against the Blue Rocks that Lagrange has struck eight or more batters. Lagrange currently leads the South Atlantic League with 64 strikeouts.

HEAD-TO-HEAD DOMINANCE: Josh Moylan has been an excellent performer against the Wilmington Blue Rocks across the last two seasons. In 39 games over the last two seasons against Wilmington, Moylan has driven in 26 runs, recorded 17 extra-base hits, and reached base safely 54 times. During that span, Moylan has 37 hits against the Blue Rocks, which

MIDDLE INNINGS: The middle innings have been kind to the Renegades this season. Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 125-64.

FAN FAVORITE: Jace Avina has been a key piece offensively for the Renegades all season. He was on base three times on Thursday. In Wednesday's contest, Avina was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles, a home run, and two RBIs. Through 39 games with Hudson Valley, Avina is slashing .288/.413/.470 with an .883 OPS and 20 RBIs. His .413 on-base percentage ranks seventh in the South Atlantic League, and despite missing time with injury, his 12 doubles are third.

EXTRA INNINGS: With the loss on Thursday, the Renegades are now 1-3 in extra-inning games this season. They have lost both of their extra-inning contests at home in 2025.

IT'S WILMINGTON AGAIN!: Hudson Valley continues their season series this week with the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. The two teams will face off 30 times in 2025, after seeing each other for 30 contests last year. Entering this series, the Renegades had won 19 of their last 20 games against the Blue Rocks. Hudson Valley swept the first six-game series of 2025 against the Blue Rocks in April, and took five of six from Wilmington at Frawley Stadium in early May.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley had another offensive outburst last Friday, striking for 10 runs on 12 hits in a 10-1 win. It was the second consecutive game in which the Renegades scored double-digit runs, following a 13-1 victory on Thursday. In their first 46 games, the Renegades have 15 games of 10 or more hits and 10 games of 12 or more hits. They had 12 total games of 12+ hits all last season. They have also scored double-digit runs in eight contests already this season, after doing so on just 11 occasions in 2024. In 2024, Hudson Valley had four total four-hit performances and none after May 26.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.50 ERA through 48 games, the best mark in High-A and the second-best in MILB. The Renegades trail Erie (AA, DET) who leads the way with a 1.95 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .193 opposing average, while striking out 195 batters in 171 innings. On Saturday, Chris Kean, Ocean Gabonia, and Geoff Gilbert combined for 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two total hits.

FOUR RUNS: Last Wednesday, Roc Riggio had a monster night at the plate, going 2-for-2 with four runs scored, a triple, a home run, three RBIs and three walks. He became the first Renegades player to score four runs in a game since Christopher Familia scored five times on July 5, 2023 at Jersey Shore. The Hudson Valley franchise record for runs scored in a game (since 2005) is five, held by Everson Pereira (9/5/21) and Grant Kay (7/14/14).







South Atlantic League Stories from June 1, 2025

Renegades/Fenómenos Enmascarados Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.