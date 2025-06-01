Asheville Avoids No-Hitter in Sunday Loss

ROME, GA - Closing out a six-game road series against the Rome Emperors on Sunday afternoon at AdventHealth Stadium, the Asheville Tourists narrowly evaded falling on the wrong side of history in a 3-0 loss.

With two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning, Walker Janek hit a flare shot double down the right field line to give the Tourists (22-29) their first hit. Alejandro Nunez singled to put runners at the corners with the tying run at the plate, but the offense then ended as the contest came to a close.

Right-hander Yeriel Santos (L, 0-5) tossed in five innings of three-run ball. He gave up one long ball to the Emperors (26-25) in the fourth inning. The bullpen was effective, with Andrew Taylor and Julio Rodriguez combining for three scoreless frames.

Ending the series, each team walked away with three wins. Asheville returns home. With an off day tomorrow, they will gear up for another week of baseball at McCormick Field against the Winston-Salem Dash. The first pitch of Tuesday's affair is at 6:35 p.m. ET.







