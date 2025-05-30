Extra-Innings Affair Doesn't Go T's Way

May 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ROME, GA - Each time the Asheville Tourists put runs on the scoreboard, the Rome Emperors responded in their 10-inning, 4-3 win at AdventHealth Stadium on Friday night.

Scoring opened in the second inning. Tourists (21-28) Garret Guillemette singled in a run on a ball hit to left. Then, Oliver Carrillo hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. The Emperors (25-24) answered immediately to tie the game in the home half of the inning.

Each team scored a run in the sixth frame. Guillemette's infield single momentarily gave Asheville a 3-2 lead, until Rome leveled the score again not long after.

Tied at three after nine innings, the game went on into the 10th frame. Asheville was kept off the board, and Colby Langford (L, 3-4) gave up the winning run from a walk-off single with two outs.

With the series tied at two games apiece, the weekend's half of the series continues tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET.







