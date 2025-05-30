Hot Rods Win Continuation Game 2-1, Drop Second Game 4-1

Greensboro, North Carolina - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (26-22) won a continuation game from a suspension on Thursday, 2-1, while dropping the regularly scheduled game 4-1 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (33-15) on Friday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Grasshoppers opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning against Hot Rods starter Marcus Johnson. With two outs, Esmerlyn Valdez stepped in a crushed a solo homer to left, giving Greensboro a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green responded with a run in the top of the fifth against Greensboro starter Antwone Kelly. Ryan Cermak worked a one-out walk, and Vellojin singled, moving Cermak to third. Jhon Diaz hit into a fielder's choice, allowing Cermak to score, tying the game 1-1.

Rain rolled through the area while heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, forcing the tarp to come out on the field. The weather forced the game into suspension, tied 1-1.

The game resumed in the bottom of the sixth, and the Hot Rods plated a run in the top of the seventh against Grasshoppers reliever Landon Tomkins. With one out, Cermak was hit by a pitch and stole second base. Diaz singled to center, scoring Cermak, giving the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead. Adam Boucher entered for the bottom of the seventh, and locked down the game with a perfect frame, giving the Hot Rods a 2-1 win.

Drew Dowd (3-2) received the win, tossing one scoreless inning with one strikeout. Tomkins (1-1) picked up his first loss, pitching 1.0 inning while surrendering one run with one strikeout. Boucher (1) pitched 1.0 perfect inning with one strikeout to earn his first save of the season.

In the regularly scheduled nine-inning game, Greensboro plated the first run in the bottom of the first inning against Bowling Green starter Garrett Edwards. With two outs, Omar Alfonzo blasted a solo homer to right, giving Greensboro a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods tied the game in the top of the fourth inning against Grasshoppers starter Khristian Curtis. Noah Myers led off with a walk and Cermak doubled. Diaz lifted a sacrifice fly to center, bringing in Myers, tying the game at 1-1.

Greensboro regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth with Edwards still on the mound. P.J. Hilson was hit by a pitch and stole second. He advanced to third on a groundout from Kalae Harrison and scored on a wild pitch. The Grasshoppers increased their lead against Jackson Lancaster in the bottom of the fifth. Javier Rivas collected a one-out single, and Shalin Polanco hit a two-run blast, expanding the Greensboro lead to 4-1.

The score held true the rest of the way, ending in a 4-1 Grasshoppers win.

Hunter Furtado (3-0) picked up the win, going 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one walk while striking out two. Edwards (4-2) was given the loss, hurling 4.0 frames, surrendering two runs on two hits, while walking four and striking out four. Ryan Harbin (3) earned the save, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out three.

The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers will play the fourth game of the series on Saturday at First National Bank Field with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch. Bowling Green will send out RHP Gary Gill Hill (1-4, 4.96) to the mound against Greensboro LHP Connor Wietgrefe (0-1, 5.47).

