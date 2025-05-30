Dash Storm Back in Ninth to Best Spartanburgers

Spartanburg, SC - Winston-Salem (16-30) stole game one of the six-game series against the Spartanburgers (24-22), 4-2; fueled by a four-run surge in the top of the ninth, the Dash opened up with a win in a series for a fourth time on the year.

As Winston-Salem headed to the ninth inning on Tuesday, they were in a familiar spot: behind on the scoreboard.

The 2-0 Hub City lead marked the 27th time that the Dash headed to the final frame with a deficit to overcome. But, for just the second time all season, the Dash sparked a late rally and pulled off the comeback victory.

The Dash had been held to just a pair of base knocks throughout the contest; however, that quickly changed when the ninth inning started. Cole McConnell punched a single to right field that moved Samuel Zavala over to third.

Jeral Perez, the very next batter, sent the Dash's second base hit of the inning into centerfield and cut the deficit in half, 2-1.

To follow, Braden Montgomery walked to load the bases for the Dash. Matt Hogan, in his first game with Winston-Salem in 2025, watched four straight balls to draw a walk and tie the game at 2-2.

Jackson Appel continued the offensive spark. The Dash catcher poked a single into right field that brought in a pair of runs and gave Winston-Salem its first lead at 4-2. For Appel, it was his third multi-RBI performance of the season.

With the 4-2 advantage, Mark McLaughlin took the mound to close the door on Hub City in the bottom of the ninth. Twelve pitches later, the Dash high-fived across the middle of the infield grass to celebrate the comeback win.

In the end, McLaughlin earned his third save of the year for the Dash, and Carson Jacobs (2-2), who went a clean 1.2 innings across the seventh and eighth, took the win. Wilian Bormie (1-3) was burdened with the loss after he allowed all three hits and all four runs in the ninth inning to Winston-Salem.

The Dash will look to keep the momentum high in game two of the six-game series on Wednesday, May 28. First pitch scheduled for 6:35.







