Grasshoppers Split Two Games with Hot Rods Friday Evening

GREEENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers split its two games with the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Friday, May 30. The Hot Rods took game one 2-1 as the Grasshoppers took game two 4-1. Greensboro moved to 33-15 on the season while Bowling Green moved to 26-22.

GAME ONE RESUMPTION (Hot Rods: 2 - Grasshoppers: 1)

The Grasshoppers dropped the resumption of last nights suspended game, 2-1 on Friday, May 30 against the Hot Rods as Bowling Green outhit Greensboro 5-3.

Outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-3 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Infielder Kalae Harrison tallied the only other hit for a double for the Grasshoppers.

Leading at the plate for the Hot Rods was outfielder Noah Myers as he went 1-3. Hits for Bowling Green were also tallied by Adrian Santana, Aidan Smith, Daniel Vellojin, and Raudelis Martinez.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Antwone Kelly as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up four hits, one earned run, and two free bases. Landon Tomkins took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 1-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Bowling Green was righthanded pitcher, Marcus Johnson as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up two hits and one earned run on five innings of work. Drew Dowd recorded the win for the Hot Rods and improved to 3-2 on the season while Adam Boucher tallied his first save.

GAME TWO (Grasshoppers: 4 - Hot Rods: 1)

The Grasshoppers defeated the Hot Rods 4-1, in game two on Friday, May 30. Greensboro outhit Bowling Green 7-3 as the Grasshoppers had one mishap.

Outfielder Shalin Polanco led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-3 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez followed close behind as he went 2-4. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Omar Alfonzo and Kalae Harrison.

Leading at the plate for the Hot Rods was outfielder Noah Myers as he went 1-3 with one run scored. Hits for Bowling Green were also tallied by Adrian Santana and Ryan Cermak.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Khristian Curtis as he tallied eight strikeouts and gave up one hit, one earned run, and three free bases on 4.1 innings of work. Lefthanded pitcher Hunter Furtado recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 3-0 on the season. Jaycob Deese tallied his second hold of the season while Ryan Harbin recorded his third save.

Starting on the mound for Bowling Green was righthanded pitcher Garrett Edwards as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up three hits, two earned runs, and four free bases on four innings of work. Edwards took the loss for the Hot Rods and fell to 4-2 on the season.

