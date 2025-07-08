Grasshoppers Drop Series Opener to Hot Rods, 4-2, on Tuesday Evening

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 4-2, on Tuesday, July 8, at First National Bank Field. With the win, the Hot Rods improved to 10-6 in the second half of the season, while the Grasshoppers dropped to 11-5. Bowling Green edged Greensboro in hits, 6-5, and committed just one error to Greensboro's three.

Outfielder Titus Dumitru led the Grasshoppers offensively, going 2-for-4 with a double. Additional hits came from Will Taylor, Shalin Polanco, and Derek Berg, who contributed a solo home run.

Designated hitter Raudelis Martinez paced the Hot Rods, finishing 2-for-3 at the plate. Adrian Santana, Emilien Pitre, Noah Myers, and Daniel Vellojin also recorded hits for Bowling Green.

Greensboro employed a bullpen day, beginning with left-handed pitcher Julian Bosnic, who struck out four and issued three walks over two innings. Hung-Leng Chang was tagged with the loss and now sits at 4-4 on the season.

Bowling Green's Hayden Snelsire earned the win, improving to 4-2. The right-hander struck out six while allowing just two hits, one earned run, and two walks over six innings.

