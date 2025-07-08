Snelsire's Strong Start Leads Hot Rods to 4-2 Win

July 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro, North Carolina - Hayden Snelsire fired 6.0 strong innings, while the Bowling Green Hot Rods (10-6, 44-36) offense took advantage of six walks, taking down the Greensboro Grasshoppers (11-5, 56-25) by a score of 4-2 on Tuesday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods started the scoring in the top of the third against Grasshoppers reliever Hung-Leng Chang. Adrian Santana led off with a single, and Emilien Pitre scored him on a double, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green added to their advantage in the top of the sixth inning against Greensboro reliever Inmer Lobo. Mac Horvath walked, and Noah Myers doubled, putting runners at second and third. Two wild pitches scored both runners, increasing the lead to 3-0. Daniel Vellojin worked a one-out walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a Raudelis Martinez groundout, and scored on a Keiner Delgado error to make it 4-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Greensboro plated their first run against Snelsire. Derek Berg launched a solo homer to left, bringing the score to 4-1.

The Grasshoppers scored again in the bottom of the seventh against Hot Rods reliever Chris Villaman. With one out, Javier Rivas walked. A Villaman error on a ground ball from Titus Dimitru put runners on first and second. One out later, Shalin Polanco singled in Rivas, cutting the lead to 4-2. There was no more offense from either side during the final two innings, ending the game with a 4-2 Hot Rods win.

Snelsire (4-2) picked up the win over 6.0 innings, allowing just one run on two hits, walking two and striking out six. Chang (4-4) was given the loss, surrendering one run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Alexander Alberto (1) earned the save, tossing 1.0 frame, allowing one hit while striking out one.

The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch at First National Bank Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Gary Gill Hill (3-6, 4.52) against Greensboro RHP Peyton Stumbo (2-2, 2.70).

The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch at First National Bank Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Gary Gill Hill (3-6, 4.52) against Greensboro RHP Peyton Stumbo (2-2, 2.70).







