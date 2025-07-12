Horvath Extends On-Base Streak to 26 Games in 10-4 Loss

July 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greensboro, North Carolina - Mac Horvath extended his on-base streak to 26 games, still trailing Emilien Pitre's league-high 32 game on-base streak, in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (11-9, 45-39) loss, 10-4 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (14-6, 59-26) on Saturday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Bowling Green broke onto the scoreboard in the top of the first inning against Greensboro starter Carlson Reed. With one out, Aidan Smith singled and stole second base. Noah Myers singled to center, plating Smith, to give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Grasshoppers responded in the bottom of the first inning against Hot Rods starter Garrett Edwards. Will Taylor led off with a walk and stole second base. Titus Dimitru lifted a two-run homer to left, giving the Grasshoppers a 2-1 lead.

Another run came around to score in the top of the second for Bowling Green against Reed. Daniel Vellojin blasted a one-out, solo homer, tying the game at 2-2.

The Hot Rods added to their total in the top of the fourth inning with Reed still on the mound. Ryan Spikes led off with a solo homer to left, putting Bowling Green ahead again, 3-2.

Both teams plated runs in the seventh inning. Bowling Green pushed in a run on a Horvath sacrifice fly, making it a 4-2 score. Greensboro also benefitted from a sacrifice fly from Jesus Castillo, bringing the score to 4-3.

Greensboro blew open the game in the bottom of the eighth against the Bowling Green bullpen. The inning was headlined by RBI hits from Javier Rivas, Hilson, Derek Berg, and Dimitru. Bowling Green failed to score the rest of the way, ending in a 10-4 loss.

Landon Tomkins (4-2) picked up the win in relief, tossing 1.0 scoreless frame with a walk and a strikeout. Noah Beal (0-1) was given the loss, allowing five runs on four hits, walking two and striking out one over 1.1 innings of work.

The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 1:00 PM CT first pitch at First National Bank Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Hayden Snelsire (4-2, 2.89) against Greensboro RHP Hung-Leng Chang (4-4, 5.70).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.