Asheville Breaks through against Renegades

July 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped their first game of the week to the Asheville Tourists 6-3 on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park. The loss broke a season-long six-game winning streak by the 'Gades.

Asheville took a 3-0 lead in the first against Andrew Landry, who was making his High-A debut on Saturday for Hudson Valley. Walker Janek was hit by a pitch and Chase Jaworsky singled to put two runners on. Alejandro Nunez drove in both runners with a two-run single. Tyler Whitaker later brought in Nunez with an RBI single of his own.

In the third the Renegades cut the deficit to 3-2. Jackson Castillo drew a one-out walk and Dillon Lewis hit a towering two-run homer, his second long ball in the last two games. Lewis has 16 home runs between Tampa and Hudson Valley this season.

The Tourists extended their lead to 5-2 in the sixth. Nunez reached on an error and Whitaker tripled him home. Whitaker scored on a sacrifice fly by Kenni Gomez.

In the seventh Janek walked and later scored from third on a wild pitch, putting Asheville in front 6-2.

Hudson Valley brought a run across in the eighth to make it 6-3. Anthony Hall walked, Castillo singled, and Lewis walked to load the bases. A walk to Jose Colmenares then forced in Hall from third. However, the Renegades stranded the bases loaded.

In the ninth Hudson Leach earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning, snapping the Renegades' six-game win streak.

The Renegades look for their fifth win of the series with the Tourists on Sunday in the series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Ben Hess (4-2, 4.20) makes his second start of the series, while RHP Yeriel Santos (0-8, 8.18) takes the mound for Asheville. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Sunday features the first 'Gades 5K, a race at Heritage Financial Park which fans can take part in before the game. A portion of the proceeds benefit Girls on the Run HV, a local nonprofit. Registration includes a bib, Renegades gifts, a ticket to the game, and a beverage at the finish line. It is also Star Wars Day with Star Wars characters at the ballpark, as well as Kids and Dogs Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

