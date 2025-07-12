Hilson and Dumitru Power Grasshoppers Past Hot Rods, 10-4

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 10-4, on Saturday, July 12, at First National Bank Field. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 14-6 in the second half of the season, while the Hot Rods dropped to 11-9. Both teams recorded nine hits, while Greensboro committed two errors.

Outfielder P.J. Hilson led the offensive effort for the Grasshoppers, going 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Titus Dumitru followed with a strong performance, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI, and two runs scored. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Derek Berg (2), Javier Rivas, Shalin Polanco, and Justin Miknis.

Bowling Green was paced at the plate by designated hitter Noah Myers, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Ryan Spikes also contributed, going 2-for-3 with a home run, one RBI, and a run scored. Daniel Vellojin, Aidan Smith, and Mac Horvath each added a hit for the Hot Rods.

Right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed got the start for Greensboro, allowing six hits, three earned runs, and four walks while striking out three over five innings. Landon Tomkins earned the win in relief and improved to 4-2 on the season.

For Bowling Green, right-handed starter Garrett Edwards pitched six innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs, and two walks while striking out four. Noah Beal was charged with his first loss and a blown save of the season.

The Grasshoppers finish up their home series against the Hot Rods tomorrow, Sunday, July 13 at 2:00pm for Family Funday Sunday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

