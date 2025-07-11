Five Home Runs Power Grasshoppers to 10-7 Victory over Hot Rods

July 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers pitcher Connor Wietgrefe

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers used a five-home run performance to defeat the Bowling Green Hot Rods 10-7 on Friday, July 11, at First National Bank Field. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 13-6 in the second half of the season while the Hot Rods dropped to 11-8. Greensboro outhit Bowling Green 15-7, despite one defensive miscue.

Outfielder P.J. Hilson paced the Hoppers' offense, going 3-for-5 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored. Will Taylor also had a standout night at the plate, finishing 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI, and two runs scored. Additional hits came from Keiner Delgado (2), Geovanny Planchart (2), Javier Rivas, Jesus Castillo, and Derek Berg.

For Bowling Green, Aiden Smith led the way, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, six RBI, and two runs scored. Bryan Broecker added two hits, while Mac Horvath and Jhon Diaz each contributed one.

Connor Wietgrefe earned the win for Greensboro, improving to 4-2 on the season. The lefty struck out seven batters across six innings, allowing four hits, three earned runs, and one walk.

Marcus Johnson took the loss for the Hot Rods, falling to 5-6. The righty gave up 11 hits and 10 earned runs while striking out six in five innings of work.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Hot Rods tomorrow, Saturday, July 12 at 6:30pm for Princess Night and Spectacular Fireworks Saturday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

