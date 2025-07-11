Frick's Walk-Off Blast Lifts Renegades

July 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Tomas Frick's walk-off home run in the ninth inning carried the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 4-3 victory over the Asheville Tourists on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park. It was their sixth straight win and ninth in the last 10 games.

Asheville took a 1-0 lead in the second off Renegades starter Josh Grosz. Tyler Whitaker walked and Drew Brutcher singled to put runners at first and second. After a double steal, a sacrifice fly by Luis Encarnacion later scored Whitaker.

The Renegades tied the game at 1-1 in the third against Juan Bello. Anthony Hall reached second on an error by the right fielder Brutcher, and Jackson Castillo knocked him in with an RBI double.

In the fifth, Asheville took a 3-1 lead. Joseph Sullivan walked and scored on an RBI triple by Walker Janek. With Will Bush at the plate, Janek came home from third on a wild pitch.

Kiko Romero lead off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to right, his first long ball of the season. It was Romero's first game played since April 18 after spending much of the year on the injured list.

Dillon Lewis then tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth with a solo shot of his own, his sixth High-A long ball and fifteenth overall this season.

Matt Keating, Chris Kean, and Geoff Gilbert combined for four scoreless innings out of the bullpen, striking out four batters. Gilbert (2-0) has not allowed a run since May 25, holding opponents scoreless in eight straight appearances.

In the bottom of the ninth, Frick broke the tie with a walk-off home run leading off the inning against Derek True. It was the Renegades' fourth walk-off victory of the season.

Hudson Valley looks for their seventh straight win on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 4:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Andrew Landry makes his first High-A start, while RHP Jean Pinto (0-0, 7.75) takes the mound for Asheville. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Saturday is Beach Night at Heritage Financial Park. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Renegades Hawaiian Shirt presented by Hannaford Supermarkets. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record: 51-32







South Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.