Graves Sharp, Claws Fall on Walk-Off Home Run Friday

July 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ABERDEEN, MD - Aron Estrada hit a two run walk-off home run to give Aberdeen a 3-1 win over Jersey Shore on Friday night at Ripken Stadium.

The IronBirds (8-11 in the second half) have taken the last two from Jersey Shore (7-12) after the BlueClaws won the first two games of their six game series.

Estrada's home run was his fifth of the season and the second walk-off home run allowed by the BlueClaws. Wesley Moore (0-3) gave up the home run and took the loss. Cohen Achen (3-6) threw five hitless innings in relief to pick up the win.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Bryan Rincon. It was his sixth home run of the season.

Jersey Shore starter Mavis Graves came out after four scoreless innings. He gave up just a bunt single and struck out four without walking a batter.

Aberdeen tied the game off Erubiel Armenta in the fifth when Anderson De Los Santos scored on a wild pitch.

The game remained tied into the eighth inning. Aberdeen put to on with nobody out against Brandon Beckel, but the right-hander got a strikeout, pop out, and fly out to end the inning.

Rincon, Pierce Bennett, and Aroon Escobar had the three Jersey Shore hits in the loss.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Reese Dutton starts for Jersey Shore.







