Hot Rods Game Notes

Extra Extra, Read All About It... The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers split a doubleheader in Greensboro on Thursday. Both games went nine innings, with the Grasshoppers taking the first matchup 5-4 after a three-run final inning. Bowling Green took charge in the second game, plating two runs in the top of the ninth to wrap up a 6-4 win.

Pitre Prowess... Emilien Pitre extended his hitting streak to 10 games, the most of any active Hot Rods hitter. The 10-game streak is the longest streak this season, beating out his own previous streak of eight games. Pitre now owns two of the four longest hitting streaks this season for Bowling Green, 10 games and eight games, beating out Mac Horvath and Ryan Spikes who both had eight-game streaks.

Mac on the Move... Mac Horvath leads all Hot Rods hitters, reaching base safely in his last 24 consecutive games. During this stretch, Horvath is hitting .281 (25-for-89) with one double, three homers, and 14 RBIs while walking 18 times. His average has jumped from .229 to .250, while increasing his team-lead with 13 homers.

30 Days Later... Over the last month of play in the South Atlantic League, the Hot Rods have the top four active hitters in terms of batting average. Raudelis Martinez leads the way with a .397 average, while Emilien Pitre follows with a .381 average, and Adrian Santana has hit .330 while Mac Horvath has hit .320. Esmerlyn Valdez, formerly of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, was hitting .349, but made his Double-A debut for the Altoona Curve on July 1.

Marcus Makes Another Starter... Marcus Johnson is making his team-leading 17th start of the season. The righty is coming off his best start of the campaign, going 6.0 shutout frames against the Rome Emperors last week. It was the second shutout performance for him this season, and first since his spun 5.0 scoreless innings against the Grasshoppers on April 27.







