Baro Barrels up Three Hits as Brooklyn Falls to Wilmington, 2-1

July 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite a three hit night from SS Boston Baro, the Cyclones were topped by the Blue Rocks, 2-1, on Friday night at Maimonides Park. Brooklyn was unable to find the big hit, finishing 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Baro notched his second straight multi-hit performance. The lefty notched his fifth triple of the year, one day removed from a 2-for-5 performance on Thursday night.

Even with the loss, the 'Clones pitching excelled on a bullpen day. Four of the five arms used contributed scoreless efforts, spearheaded by RHP Hoss Brewer, making his first start since his college days at Arkansas-Little Rock. The righty tossed 2.0 scoreless, before RHP Josh Blum - making just his second appearance with Brooklyn - offered up 3.0 scoreless frames.

The two squads traded zeroes through the first six frames. LHP Erik Tolman excelled in a starting role for the Blue Rocks, chucking five scoreless without walking a batter.

Wilmington was first to crack the scoreboard in the 7th with RHP Eduardo Herrera on the mound. After RF Sam Petersen laced his 6th double of the year, DH Jared McKenzie was hit by a pitch. 3B Jackson Ross then dropped down a sac bunt to advance the runners into scoring position. CF Teo Banks skied a sac fly to spoil the shutout, before 2B Marcus Brown brought home a run on an infield single.

The 'Clones got a run back in the 8th. After Baro's triple to start the frame, C Ronald Hernandez brought him in on a fielder's choice, as Baro beat the throw home darting for the plate.

Still, with a runner on first and nobody out, the door remained open, but the Blue Rocks retired three of the next four batters to remain in front.

Brooklyn went down 1-2-3 in the 9th inning.

The Cyclones return to action on Saturday night at Maimonides Park. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. RHP Noah Hall takes the ball for Brooklyn (5-4, 2.65 ERA) LHP Jackson Kent (4-6, 4.48 ERA).







