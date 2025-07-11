Emperors' Second One-Run Wonder of the Week Falls Short Again

July 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ROME, Ga - Hub City's leadoff, Anthony Gutierrez, and nine-hole, Quincy Scott, left fingerprints on all six runs scored by the Spartanburgers on Thursday in their game three triumph.

Gutierrez (3-for-5, RBI, R, 3SB) and Scott (3-for-4, 2B, 3R, RBI) paced the Spartanburg offense, as it was Scott's double in the third inning that drove in John Taylor from first base and Gutierrez's single to shortstop that put both he and Scott on the bags in their one-run fifth inning. Again, in the seventh, the dynamic duo of Scott and Gutierrez led off the inning with singles to right field and left field, respectively.

Obviously, complimentary base hits, including a pair of doubles from Arturo Disla, played a part in what culminated into a 6-1 win over the Emperors. Hub City's starter, Kolton Cutris, faced the minimum over the first three innings, using just 27 pitches. His piggy backer, Dylan MacLean, sparkled over five innings of relief work, scattering six hits and punching three tickets.

Even with all the traffic, Jacob Kroeger notched his second quality start with the Emperors, going six full and allowing just two earned runs. Since his June 10th call-up, Kroeger ranks tenth among qualifying South Atlantic League arms with a 2.30 ERA across 27.1 innings.

The Emperors' first hit came on an infield single in the fourth inning from Will Verdung and their first real scoring opportunity presented itself in the fifth with two on and one out, but MacLean wiggled free.

In the seventh, Mason Guerra's leadoff double to right field set up Bryson Horne, who singled to center field two at-bats later, plating the Emperors' only run of game three.

Garrett Baumann (2-5, 3.79) takes the ball in game four against the Spartanburgers. Friday's first pitch is set for 7:00PM ET.

