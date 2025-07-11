Drive Rally Past Dash in Gritty 6-5 Comeback to Even Series

July 11, 2025

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive clawed their way back from an early three-run hole Friday night at Fluor Field, stringing together timely hits and resilient relief pitching to edge the Winston-Salem Dash, 6-5, and even the six-game series at two games apiece in front of 4,683 fans.

After falling behind 3-0 in a chaotic first inning that saw starter Noah Dean record just two outs before being lifted, the Drive (42-42) leaned on a relentless offense and lockdown work from the bullpen to pull off the comeback win. Albert Feliz delivered the first blow with a towering two-run homer in the second, and Franklin Arias capped a go-ahead rally with a clutch two-out, two-run single in the fourth.

The night got off to a rocky start for Greenville. Dean surrendered three runs - all unearned - in the opening frame after a pair of defensive miscues and a key two-run single by Alec Makarewicz. Cole McConnell added an RBI single to stretch the early Dash lead to 3-0.

Cooper Adams entered in relief and stabilized the game, spinning four scoreless innings and striking out five while scattering just one hit and two walks to keep the Drive within striking distance.

Down 3-0 in the second, Justin Riemer worked a walk and promptly scored when Feliz unloaded on a 1-1 pitch from Dash starter Dylan Cumming, sending it over the left-field wall for his fourth homer of the year to make it 3-2.

An inning later, the Drive threatened but came up empty. They wouldn't waste their next chance.

Trailing by a run in the fourth, Yophery Rodriguez ignited the crowd with a leadoff triple ripped into the right-field corner. Riemer then singled him home to tie it at 3-3. After Feliz drew a walk and Kelvin Diaz grounded out to push runners into scoring position, Arias lined a sharp single into center, plating both Riemer and Feliz to flip the game in Greenville's favor, 5-3.

Winston-Salem (31-53) answered in the sixth, as Sam Antonacci drove in two runs on a clutch single off reliever Manuel Medina, knotting the score at 5-5. But Medina minimized the damage with the help of a strikeout and groundouts to strand Antonacci in scoring position.

In the bottom half, Feliz worked his third walk of the night and hustled home with the go-ahead run when Diaz ripped a two-out double into the left-field corner - Diaz's first extra-base hit of the season.

Medina (2-0) picked up the win despite the blown save in the sixth, and Isaac Stebens nailed down his seventh save with a tense ninth inning. After Sam Antonacci singled with one out, Johanfran Garcia threw him out trying to steal second - Garcia's second caught-stealing of the night - before Stebens induced a game-ending grounder from Samuel Zavala.

Greenville managed just seven hits but took advantage of five walks and two Dash errors. Riemer sparked the offense with a 2-for-3 night, scoring twice and driving in a run. Feliz reached base four times, scoring three runs, homering, and drawing three free passes. Arias and Diaz each came through with crucial two-out RBI knocks.

Defensively, Greenville overcame two early errors by turning gutsy bullpen innings into outs - Adams, Medina, and Stebens combined to hold Winston-Salem to just two earned runs over the final 8.1 frames while striking out nine.

The Drive and Dash continue their six-game set Saturday at Fluor Field with Greenville eyeing a series lead. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







